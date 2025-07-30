Binance Wallet Unveils DEX Pro Mode For Advanced Trading Experience

In Brief DEX Pro Mode bridges Web3 and centralized exchange trading experiences, with Secure Auto Sign enabling automated Limit Orders while allowing users to maintain full self-custody of their assets.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has introduced DEX Pro Mode within its Binance Wallet, aimed at providing advanced users with upgraded trading tools and a more efficient interface. This addition is supported by the Secure Auto Sign functionality, which enables a novel form of Limit Order designed to offer enhanced flexibility, better cost effectiveness, and more sophisticated order control than what is typically available on conventional decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

“With DEX Pro Mode in Binance Wallet, we wanted to give people more freedom to trade the way they want,” said Winson Liu, Global Lead of Binance Wallet, in a written statement. “You can set target prices, keep your funds unlocked, and let Secure Auto Sign handle the execution automatically while staying in full control of your private keys. This bridges the gap between the seamless experience of a centralized exchange and the transparency and flexibility of self-custodial trading. It’s part of our broader goal to make advanced Web3 tools feel as intuitive and accessible as possible,” he added.

Binance Wallet Enhances Trading Efficiency And Flexibility By Integrating Limit Orders With Secure Auto Sign

DEX Pro Mode introduces the ability to set target prices for token purchases or sales, enabling automatic execution once market conditions align. This system leverages Secure Auto Sign, which streamlines the order process by eliminating the need for repeated manual approvals.

Operating within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), Secure Auto Sign ensures private key protection while facilitating automated transaction signing for a renewable seven-day period, with full user control over permissions.

This approach integrates the efficiency of automated trading with the transparency and security of self-custodial systems. By combining Limit Orders with Secure Auto Sign, Binance Wallet addresses several operational limitations found on traditional decentralized exchanges.

Users gain enhanced order flexibility, including the ability to place multiple simultaneous orders using a single wallet balance. Funds linked to pending orders remain accessible for other transactions, provided sufficient balance is restored before order execution. Additionally, gas fees are only applied upon successful order execution, allowing users to modify or cancel orders without incurring costs.

The DEX Pro Mode includes a refined interface that integrates essential token metrics such as market capitalization, liquidity levels, trading volume, and wallet holder statistics directly into the trading view.

This consolidation streamlines the user experience by removing the need to navigate between separate informational and trading pages, allowing for more efficient decision-making. The introduction of this feature reflects Binance Wallet’s ongoing development of self-custodial tools aimed at enhancing decentralized trading functionality.

