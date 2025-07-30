en en
News Report Technology
July 30, 2025

Binance Wallet Unveils DEX Pro Mode For Advanced Trading Experience

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 30, 2025 at 9:32 am Updated: July 30, 2025 at 9:20 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 30, 2025 at 9:32 am

In Brief

DEX Pro Mode bridges Web3 and centralized exchange trading experiences, with Secure Auto Sign enabling automated Limit Orders while allowing users to maintain full self-custody of their assets.

Binance Wallet Unveils DEX Pro Mode For Advanced Trading Experience

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has introduced DEX Pro Mode within its Binance Wallet, aimed at providing advanced users with upgraded trading tools and a more efficient interface. This addition is supported by the Secure Auto Sign functionality, which enables a novel form of Limit Order designed to offer enhanced flexibility, better cost effectiveness, and more sophisticated order control than what is typically available on conventional decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

“With DEX Pro Mode in Binance Wallet, we wanted to give people more freedom to trade the way they want,” said Winson Liu, Global Lead of Binance Wallet, in a written statement. “You can set target prices, keep your funds unlocked, and let Secure Auto Sign handle the execution automatically while staying in full control of your private keys. This bridges the gap between the seamless experience of a centralized exchange and the transparency and flexibility of self-custodial trading. It’s part of our broader goal to make advanced Web3 tools feel as intuitive and accessible as possible,” he added.

Binance Wallet Enhances Trading Efficiency And Flexibility By Integrating Limit Orders With Secure Auto Sign

DEX Pro Mode introduces the ability to set target prices for token purchases or sales, enabling automatic execution once market conditions align. This system leverages Secure Auto Sign, which streamlines the order process by eliminating the need for repeated manual approvals. 

Operating within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), Secure Auto Sign ensures private key protection while facilitating automated transaction signing for a renewable seven-day period, with full user control over permissions. 

This approach integrates the efficiency of automated trading with the transparency and security of self-custodial systems. By combining Limit Orders with Secure Auto Sign, Binance Wallet addresses several operational limitations found on traditional decentralized exchanges. 

Users gain enhanced order flexibility, including the ability to place multiple simultaneous orders using a single wallet balance. Funds linked to pending orders remain accessible for other transactions, provided sufficient balance is restored before order execution. Additionally, gas fees are only applied upon successful order execution, allowing users to modify or cancel orders without incurring costs.

The DEX Pro Mode includes a refined interface that integrates essential token metrics such as market capitalization, liquidity levels, trading volume, and wallet holder statistics directly into the trading view. 

This consolidation streamlines the user experience by removing the need to navigate between separate informational and trading pages, allowing for more efficient decision-making. The introduction of this feature reflects Binance Wallet’s ongoing development of self-custodial tools aimed at enhancing decentralized trading functionality.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

