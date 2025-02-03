Binance Pay Partners With xMoney To Enhance Crypto Accessibility, Connecting Users To Thousands Of Merchants Across Europe

In Brief Binance Pay has partnered with xMoney to connect its users to over 20,000 merchants, simplifying crypto transactions across industries such as luxury, travel, and gaming.

Cryptocurrency payment solution developed by Binance, Binance Pay announced a partnership with xMoney, a European Web3 payment provider, to broaden the availability of cryptocurrency payment options for both businesses and consumers. This collaboration integrates Binance Pay users with xMoney’s network of merchants, simplifying transactions by allowing direct payments from Binance accounts and enhancing the overall payment experience.

“This collaboration between Binance Pay and xMoney comes at a pivotal moment as cryptocurrency is being embraced in mainstream commerce and public services,” said Jonathan Lim, Global Head of Binance Pay, in a written statement. “The ability to pay for luxury goods, travel, and even government services with crypto demonstrates how digital currencies are becoming a practical tool for everyday transactions. By partnering with xMoney, we are delivering a practical use case for crypto, meeting the growing demand for secure, efficient, and accessible payment solutions,” he added.

This partnership offers Binance Pay users easy access to a wide variety of merchants, including those in the luxury, gaming, travel, and e-commerce sectors, providing more flexibility in how and where they can use cryptocurrency. By eliminating the need for traditional on-chain transactions, the collaboration ensures quicker, more cost-efficient, and convenient payment experiences for both consumers and merchants.

xMoney Partnership Expands Binance Pay’s Merchant Network To 32,000, Strengthening Crypto Adoption

xMoney’s merchant network includes over 20,000 businesses across sectors such as luxury goods, travel, gaming, real estate, and e-commerce, with a notable presence throughout Europe. The network also serves government clients, including the City of Lugano and the National Administration of the Principality of Liechtenstein, where citizens can use cryptocurrency to pay for public services. This diverse network underscores the increasing adoption of cryptocurrency in both the private and public sectors across the region.

Focusing on compliance, xMoney’s framework ensures secure and regulated cryptocurrency transactions, providing a reliable environment to support further adoption.

Through its partnership with xMoney, Binance Pay’s merchant network has expanded to over 32,000, marking a major milestone. This growth follows a 36% increase year-over-year, with the network growing from over 8,900 merchants in December 2023 to more than 12,000 by December 2024. This expansion highlights Binance Pay’s commitment to offering users a wide range of opportunities to use cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, from travel to luxury items, in response to the growing demand for practical and accessible digital payment solutions.

