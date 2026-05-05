Binance Pay Expands QR Payment Network Amid Rising Adoption for Everyday Crypto Transactions

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance Pay plans to expand QR crypto payments to 10+ countries by 2026, following $40M in transactions and rising adoption for everyday purchases across Asia and Latin America.

Binance Pay, the payments division of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced plans to expand its real-world QR payment network to more than 10 countries by the third quarter of 2026. The announcement follows a reported milestone in which the service processed $40 million in QR payment transactions within one year of its launch in May of the previous year.

The QR payment initiative forms part of a broader effort to integrate cryptocurrency into existing payment systems that support everyday commercial activity, with an initial focus on markets in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions. The system allows users to scan local QR codes and complete transactions using cryptocurrency without fees and with immediate processing. The model does not require merchants to install additional hardware or undergo new onboarding procedures. The service is currently operational in six countries across the targeted regions.

Recent data indicates continued growth in usage. Between March and April 2026, monthly transaction volume rose by 13 percent, following a 23 percent increase recorded between February and March of the same year. These figures relate specifically to the QR payment feature, which operates as a distinct component within the broader Binance Pay network. Since 2021, the wider network has processed more than $280 billion in total transactions.

“For much of its history, crypto has been seen primarily as something to trade or hold, rather than use in everyday life. We believe QR payments can help change that by connecting digital assets to payment infrastructure that people already use every day,” said Thomas Gregory, Vice President of Payments and Fiat at Binance in a written statement. “Rather than asking merchants and users to adopt a new system, our focus is on making crypto usable within existing local payment environments. Reaching six live countries is an important step. Our goal of expanding to at least 10 countries by Q3 2026 and exploring other regions reflects the scale of the opportunity ahead,” he added.

Crypto QR Payments Gain Ground In Everyday Transactions As Global Expansion And Market Potential Accelerate

Preliminary usage patterns suggest that the QR payment feature is being used for routine purchases rather than limited or high-value transactions. In parts of Asia, median tourist transactions are reported to fall below $10, with typical spending covering items such as street food, transportation, and small retail goods. Comparable trends have been observed in Latin America, where merchant activity reflects regular consumer spending across categories including groceries, fast food, and pharmacy purchases. These patterns indicate an emerging role for crypto-based QR payments in supporting frequent, low-value transactions associated with daily economic activity, signaling a potential increase in practical adoption.

The QR payments system is structured to align with existing national QR standards instead of establishing a separate acceptance network. This integration enables access to widely used payment infrastructures already adopted by consumers and merchants. Industry projections suggest that global mobile QR payment volumes could surpass $8 trillion by 2029, highlighting the scale of the potential market.

Future plans include expanding the QR payment service to at least 10 countries across Asia and Latin America by the third quarter of 2026, alongside continued evaluation of opportunities in additional regions. The initiative is positioned as part of a broader effort to increase the accessibility and everyday usability of cryptocurrency by embedding it within familiar payment methods.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

