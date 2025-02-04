Binance Announces Updates To Leverage And Margin Parameters For Select Perpetual Contracts

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance has adjusted the leverage and margin levels for SWARMSUSDT, GRIFFAINUSDT, MORPHOUSDT, ALCHUSDT, AEROUSDT, and other perpetual contracts on Binance Futures.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has adjusted the leverage and margin levels for several perpetual contract trading pairs on its Binance Futures platform. This change affects SWARMSUSDT, GRIFFAINUSDT, MORPHOUSDT, 1000000MOGUSDT, ALCHUSDT, AEROUSDT, ETHWUSDT, PONKEUSDT, 1000WHYUSDT, SWELLUSDT, SLERFUSDT, KMNOUSDT, and 1000XUSDT. Existing positions opened before this update remain unaffected.

Specifically, the maximum leverage available for SWARMSUSDT has been revised to a range of 6x to 25x, segmented into tiers 21-25x, 16-20x, 11-15x, 9-10x, and 6-8x. Additionally, a new notional value tier has been introduced for SWARMSUSDT: positions between 1,500,000 USDT and 2,000,000 USDT will now have a 50% maintenance margin rate. Other parameters for SWARMSUSDT remain unchanged.

GRIFFAINUSDT has also had its leverage adjusted to the same range of 6x to 25x, again in tiers. However, the notional value limits and maintenance margin rates for GRIFFAINUSDT are unchanged.

For MORPHOUSDT, 1000000MOGUSDT, ALCHUSDT, AEROUSDT, ETHWUSDT, and PONKEUSDT, the leverage has also been revised to the 6x-25x tiered structure. Furthermore, these contracts now share a new notional value tier of 1,500,000 USDT to 2,000,000 USDT, also with a 50% maintenance margin rate.

1000000MOGUSDT also sees the same leverage change to 6x-25x. For positions between 1,500,000 USDT and 2,000,000 USDT, the maintenance margin rate is now 50%.

For 1000WHYUSDT, SWELLUSDT, SLERFUSDT, and KMNOUSDT, the leverage has been adjusted to the 6x-25x tiered structure. These contracts now have two new notional value tiers: positions between 750,000 USDT and 1,000,000 USDT have a 25% maintenance margin rate, while positions between 1,000,000 USDT and 1,500,000 USDT have a 50% maintenance margin rate.

Finally, 1000XUSDT has also had its leverage adjusted to the 6x-25x tiered structure. This contract has three new notional value tiers: 600,000 USDT to 700,000 USDT with a 12.5% maintenance margin rate, 700,000 USDT to 800,000 USDT with a 25% maintenance margin rate, and 800,000 USDT to 900,000 USDT with a 50% maintenance margin rate.

Binance Futures: Amplified Trading Through Crypto Futures

Binance is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that supports transactions for over 350 cryptocurrencies and digital tokens. It is recognized for its competitive transaction fees and robust liquidity options, serving a diverse user base. Its Binance Futures derivatives trading platform incorporates an advanced matching engine capable of handling a high volume of transactions per second, ensuring optimal market execution and liquidity. The platform allows traders to speculate on the future price movements of cryptocurrencies by buying and selling futures contracts.

Recently, the platform also made adjustments to the OMUSDT, BANUSDT, TRUMPUSDT, LITUSDT, and NEIROETHUSDT perpetual contracts.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson