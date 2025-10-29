Binance Integrates Bubblemaps Analytics To Enhance On-Chain Transparency

In Brief Bubblemaps has integrated with Binance Web3 Wallet, enabling users to visualize on-chain data, analyze token distributions, and detect patterns directly within the exchange’s self-custodial interface.

On-chain analytics platform Bubblemaps has announced its integration with the Binance Web3 Wallet, making its transparency and visualization tools accessible to millions of users directly within the exchange’s self-custodial interface.

Through this integration, users can quickly analyze token distributions and wallet clusters prior to trading or interacting with assets. Bubblemaps enhances the Binance experience by providing insights into patterns such as token concentration, insider activity, and coordinated wallet movements.

“As more traders and activity move on-chain, the need for accessible, transparent blockchain data continues to grow,” said Winson Liu, Lead of Binance Wallet, in a written statement. “Integrating Bubblemaps on Binance Wallet is part of this effort to provide our users with clear insights, helping them make better-informed trading decisions,” he added.

“As more markets and narratives move on-chain, access to clear, verifiable data becomes essential,” said Nicolas Vaiman, CEO of Bubblemaps, in a written statement. “This integration marks an important step in our mission to make blockchain transparency accessible to everyone. Bringing our tools inside Binance highlights the growing role of visual intelligence in on-chain decision-making,” he added.

Bubblemaps Enhances On-Chain Transparency Through Expanded Integration With Binance

Bubblemaps converts blockchain data into interactive visualizations, representing each wallet as a bubble and transactions between them as connecting lines. The platform is designed to help users quickly evaluate risk, detect unusual activity, and gain clearer insights into token ecosystems, and it is already utilized by a large number of traders and protocols.

The recent integration with Binance strengthens the ongoing collaboration between the two companies. Initial support focused on tokens, including the BMT HODLer Airdrop and Spot listing, as well as various trading and marketing initiatives. The partnership has now expanded to include the product layer, reflecting a comprehensive, multi-level cooperation.

As transparency continues to be a key focus in the industry, Bubblemaps aims to broaden its presence across major networks, supporting users in interpreting on-chain data and interacting with tokens more securely.

