Binance Execution Services Now Aggregates OTC Liquidity For Tighter Spreads And Faster Execution

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance has upgraded its Execution Services to combine spot and options liquidity, enhance trading efficiency, and provide tailored execution solutions for institutional and high-volume users.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it has upgraded its Execution Services to combine spot and options liquidity from a wide network of external providers alongside its proprietary native order books. The update emphasizes flow internalization, aiming to enhance execution speed, price efficiency, and overall performance for high-volume participants.

Depending on specific requirements, users can select between OTC risk-based pricing or customized execution, where Binance’s execution desk applies algorithmic strategies supported by the platform’s liquidity.

The exchange offers two main algorithmic trading methods, Time Weighted Average Price and Percentage of Volume, which can be managed directly through the Binance VIP Portal or by requesting support from the Binance VIP team with tailored trade instructions.

Similar to practices in traditional finance, over-the-counter trading allows large transactions to be priced with reduced risk of slippage and minimal market disruption, particularly for less liquid assets. When a request is initiated, Binance aggregates and delivers competitive live OTC quotes, with settlement possible in as little as 15 minutes, compared to the industry norm of T+1, while also giving users the option of extended settlement periods to meet liquidity preferences.

Binance Expands Execution Services To Support Institutional And High-Volume Traders Amid Rising VIP And Institutional Activity

Binance Execution Services is designed to serve a broad spectrum of institutional and experienced users. Large-volume traders can secure pricing for substantial trades, reducing slippage that might occur on the order book. Long-term holders and less active large account holders can benefit from outsourcing execution for greater convenience and efficiency. Mid-sized market participants, such as hedge funds, can use OTC trading to enhance their strategies and remain competitive. High-frequency trading firms have the option to act as liquidity providers, taking advantage of the platform’s capacity to handle very high trading volumes.

“Clients who prioritize pricing and speed for larger trades will benefit from our enhanced OTC service, and clients who prefer bespoke execution can also rely on us to fully manage the process for them,” said Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance, in a written statement. “By tailoring solutions for different segments, we help sophisticated clients—from high-net-worth individuals and family offices to larger institutions—optimize their crypto experience,” she added.

The number of VIP and institutional users on Binance increased by 21% and 20% respectively in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Trading volumes for these segments also rose, with VIP activity growing by 10% and institutional activity increasing by 12% over the same timeframe.

“We are enhancing our execution capabilities alongside our other offerings to ensure that we continue to be well-positioned to support our institutional clients’ growing demand for exposure to crypto,” added Catherine Chen.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson