News Report Technology
February 02, 2026

BGB Set To List On Kraken As Bitget Expands Token’s Global Reach And Regulated Market Access

Published: February 02, 2026 at 2:07 am Updated: February 02, 2026 at 2:07 am
In Brief

Bitget’s BGB token is set to list on Kraken, marking a key milestone in its global expansion and positioning it as a governance- and utility-focused digital asset with regulated market access.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that its native token, BGB, is scheduled to be listed on Kraken, a development that marks a new stage in the token’s international market expansion following its migration to the Morph Foundation in September 2025.

The addition of BGB to Kraken is positioned as a strategic move aimed at increasing the token’s availability to a wider global audience through a trading venue widely recognized for its compliance-oriented operations and long-standing role in regulated digital asset markets. Access to an exchange associated with strong standards in custody practices, regulatory alignment, transparency, and market oversight is expected to broaden BGB’s visibility among institutional market participants as well as users who prioritize established and regulated trading environments.

The transfer of BGB to the Morph Foundation served as a key technical and structural milestone for the project’s long-term development. The transition redefined BGB as a governance-focused digital asset built to function natively within a modular and scalable on-chain framework. Within this architecture, BGB has evolved beyond a purely transactional role and is increasingly positioned as a utility-driven token supporting governance processes, incentive mechanisms across the ecosystem, and wider interoperability within the Web3 infrastructure.

BGB Strengthens Role In On-Chain Finance As Regulated Market Access And Utility Drive Global Expansion

“BGB’s growth depends on where it can be used, not just where it’s traded,” said Colin Goltra, CEO of Morph, in a written statement. “As more financial activity shifts on-chain, liquidity, accessibility, and reliable infrastructure become critical. Expanding BGB’s presence on global platforms strengthens its role as an asset that can support settlement, governance, and scale within modern financial systems,” he added.

The broader digital finance sector is experiencing a gradual shift toward on-chain models for payments, settlement operations, and core financial infrastructure. As this transition accelerates, digital assets that combine clearly defined functional use cases with access through regulated and reputable platforms are increasingly positioned as foundational elements in the global flow of value.

Within this context, the upcoming Kraken listing is viewed as an important milestone in the ongoing development of BGB, reinforcing its positioning as a governance and utility-focused digital asset designed for international accessibility and participation.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

