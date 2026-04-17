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News Report Technology
April 17, 2026

Beyond Third-Party Bridges: Ramp Network Launches Integrated Wallet To Streamline Cross-Chain Crypto Access

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 17, 2026 at 9:00 am Updated: April 17, 2026 at 6:49 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 17, 2026 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Ramp Network launches multichain self-custodial wallet integrating fiat on/off-ramps, enabling unified buy, swap, and cash-out flows across major chains with reduced third-party dependency.

Beyond Third-Party Bridges: Ramp Network Launches Integrated Wallet To Streamline Cross-Chain Crypto Access

Ramp Network, a global crypto infrastructure provider enabling connectivity between fiat and digital assets, has announced the launch of a multichain wallet aimed at addressing a persistent limitation in self-custodial crypto products: dependence on third-party providers for core functions such as purchasing, swapping, and cashing out digital assets.

The company, which has historically operated as an embedded infrastructure layer within partner applications including MetaMask and Trust Wallet, reports serving more than 10 million users globally through its on-ramp and off-ramp systems. With the introduction of Ramp Network Wallet, this infrastructure is now being integrated directly into a consumer-facing application rather than remaining solely a backend service for third-party platforms.

The wallet is designed to enable users to buy, sell, trade, and cash out digital assets within a single application environment. This approach is intended to reduce reliance on external providers or separate interfaces for essential transaction flows, which have traditionally contributed to fragmented user experiences across the self-custody ecosystem.

While self-custodial wallets are designed to give users direct control over their assets, they have commonly depended on external services for functionality beyond basic key management. This has often resulted in repeated identity verification processes, multiple onboarding steps, and interactions with different service providers depending on the transaction type.

The newly launched wallet consolidates these functions into a unified system, allowing identity verification to be completed once and reused across supported networks and transaction types. According to the company, this structure is intended to streamline user interaction while maintaining non-custodial control over digital assets.

From launch, support includes Bitcoin and Ethereum, alongside assets across eight blockchain networks such as Arbitrum, Base, Optimism, and Solana. These ecosystems represent a significant portion of overall crypto market activity and commonly held assets within retail and institutional segments.

“Every self-custodial wallet has the same problem nobody talks about,” said Przemek Kowalczyk, CEO and co-founder of Ramp Network in a written statement. “The moment you try to actually do something, buy, swap, or cash out, you get sent to a third party you’ve never heard of and asked to verify yourself again. We built the infrastructure ourselves, so we never have to do that. One account, every chain, your keys,” he added. 

Unified Infrastructure Aimed At Removing Third-Party Friction

The wallet is structured to deliver a user experience closer to centralized platforms in terms of operational simplicity, while maintaining full user control over private keys and custody.

Existing users of Ramp Network infrastructure are able to access the wallet using previously established credentials, with identity verification and payment rails carried over into the new system.

Ramp Network has developed and continues to operate the underlying infrastructure powering the wallet, including fiat on-ramps, off-ramps, and cross-chain execution mechanisms. This integration allows transactions across supported networks to be processed within a single application environment, reducing dependency on external bridges or third-party service layers.

The wallet functions as a unified cross-chain account, with balances, trading activity, and payment functions managed within one interface. USDC on Base is utilized as a core settlement asset for transfers, payments, and in-app activity.

All assets remain under user control through a self-custodial architecture secured by passkeys, with optional functionality for key export. The product is available globally with the exception of the European Union, while additional regional availability is expected to expand as regulatory frameworks develop.

The release is positioned as the initial phase of Ramp Network’s broader multichain strategy, which focuses on reducing complexity in self-custody while preserving direct user ownership of digital assets.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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