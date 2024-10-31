Aylab’s Game-Changing Approach to Web3 Marketing Is Setting a New Standard with Seamless Onboarding and Real-Time Performance Tracking

In Brief Aylab offers a comprehensive advertising solution for crypto with over 10 million active wallets. It provides AI-powered targeting, seamless onboarding, and transparent performance tracking.

Aylab, co-founded by Wali Khan, has evolved from its origins as a leading decentralized gaming platform into a comprehensive advertising solution custom-built for the unique demands of crypto. Leveraging a user base of over 10 million monthly active wallets – 30% of which come directly from Aylab’s gaming studio – the platform is positioning itself as the “Google Ads for Web3,” offering AI-powered targeting, seamless one-click onboarding and transparent performance tracking that traditional Web3 ad networks simply cannot match.

Khan’s journey to this point has been marked by a keen understanding of both the technical and user-facing challenges facing Web3 adoption. After co-founding the massively successful dApp Gamifly, he recognized the need for a more sophisticated advertising solution to effectively monetize the crypto-native audience. Now, with Aylab, Khan and his team are working to break down the barriers that have historically deterred non-crypto users from engaging with blockchain-based applications, providing a turnkey solution that handles everything from wallet creation to token purchases.

How did you come up with the idea of creating Aylab?

Before Aylab, I was working for an e-commerce company where I was doing two things – building their advertising business and using live sports to acquire users. We realized that gaming was a great way to acquire & engage young audiences… The same applies to web3. With my co-founders, one of whom is from Tencent Games, we started Gamifly. By the end of last year, it had become the largest dApp on DappRadar by user base.

We had built a huge user base for our games, with over 1 million monthly active wallets. However, we were unable to effectively monetize it through advertising, as the existing Web3 ad platforms didn’t have enough demand or sophistication to utilize our inventory effectively.

How does Aylab differentiate itself from platforms like Twitter or Meta and their advertising tools in terms of scalability?

Firstly, on Twitter, you’re reaching a huge user base, but only a small fraction of the users are from Web3. Less than 1 in 10 people who see the ads are relevant, resulting in very low return on ad spend (ROAS). Aylab has a user base of 10 million monthly active on-chain users, 30% of which are from our own gaming studio.

Secondly, we have scale. We can give advertisers exposure to a few million relevant audiences in a couple of weeks, which most other Web3 ad networks are unable to do.

Thirdly, our AI-powered algorithm ensures the ads are shown to the right users who are likely to engage, not just users incentivized with tokens & freebies.

Finally, we handle the entire process of wallet creation, token purchases, etc., so users don’t have to go through cumbersome onboarding.

Did you face any challenges while trying to acquire and engage users in the Web3 space?

Initially, it was difficult to build our own user base. We tested many different acquisition methods before finding what worked. We now have around 3 million users from our own gaming studio, and the rest of our user base came from integrating other existing dApps into our ecosystem and incentivizing them with revenue share. This allowed us to quickly scale our high-quality Web3 native user base.

We are multi-chain, EVM & non-EVM, and big on Base, Mantle and opBNB. We are one of the biggest projects on SUI and provided them more than 1.5m wallets in the last 30 days.

Given the exponential growth of the Web3 marketing TAM this year, how does Aylab plan to capture the expanded market share?

We are positioning Aylab to become the go-to solution for any project looking to acquire quality Web3 users at scale, the “Google Ads for Web3,” if you will. We are heavily investing in AI-driven targeting, expanding our SDK integrations, and exploring partnerships. As the Web3 market matures and grows, Aylab aims to bridge the gap for both crypto and non-crypto companies, making it easier for them to reach a high-quality audience and become the fundamental platform for Web3 user acquisition, engagement, and retention.

Can you elaborate on the AI-driven algorithms within Aylab and how they enhance the targeting and efficiency of ad campaigns for Web3 projects?

Our AI algorithms power multiple aspects of our platform. First, the supply-demand matching is completely AI-driven – our algorithm figures out the right users to show each ad to based on their on-chain and off-chain behavior, transaction patterns, and demographic data. This ensures highly targeted and efficient ad placements that maximize conversions.

Secondly, our tracking and analytics tools provide advertisers with deep visibility into campaign performance, user engagement, and retention. This data-driven approach allows us to continuously optimize the targeting and improve ROI for our clients.

How does Aylab’s one-click smart contract-powered advertising work, and what improvements it offers over traditional Web3 marketing methods?

Most traditional Web3 advertising is not programmatic, meaning the same ads are shown to everyone. In contrast, our programmatic approach uses AI to show different ads to different users based on their profiles and preferences. Secondly, rather than just offering incentives to get users to interact, our smart contract ads ensure genuine engagement and reduce friction. The one-click deployment across multiple apps also provides scalability and transparency that traditional methods lack.

How do you ensure user engagement and retention through Aylab’s smart contract-enabled ads, and what metrics indicate success in these areas?

For our own apps, we have detailed 1st party data on engagement and retention rates. For third-party apps that use our SDK, we leverage our AI algorithms to ensure the right mix of users are shown the ads to drive above-industry-benchmark metrics like click-through rate and time spent. We also offer a free, real-time tracking platform for advertisers to monitor performance and ROI, which has been very well received by our 200+ clients.

What do you see as the biggest barrier for non-crypto native users entering Web3, and how does Aylab address this challenge through its platform?

The biggest barrier is the complex user journey – having to create a wallet, purchase crypto, then use that to interact with Web3 apps. This results in a high drop-off rate for non-crypto users. Aylab addresses this by fully streamlining the onboarding process – we handle wallet creation, crypto purchases, and other technical hurdles so users can directly engage with the Web3 app or game. We also provide additional incentives like NFTs or in-game items to further drive adoption.

How do you see Aylab developing over the next five years? Do you have any specific features planned for the roadmap?

The rapid maturation of Web3 has shown that projects are now seeking genuine, engaged users rather than just incentivized interactions. In the next five years, we envision Aylab to be the primary gateway for Web3 advertising, supporting immersive experiences like VR ads and AI-driven personalization. While I can’t share specifics, we have some major updates planned for Q1 that will further cement our position as the most trusted and innovative platform for user acquisition and engagement across the entire Web3 ecosystem.

Do you think Aylab will be entering into other industries beyond gaming, such as finance?

Absolutely. We already have a very diverse client portfolio – not just gaming but also exchanges, blockchains, wallets, DeFi projects, and more. The common thread is that there is a huge demand for real, quality users across Web3. The infrastructure (blockchains, dApps) in Web3 is now in place, and the focus is on driving user adoption and engagement. That’s where Aylab comes in – we’re the bridge between the technical rails and the end users that these projects need to fuel the entire Web3 economy. You can expect us to expand into various verticals beyond just gaming as Web3 continues to grow.

