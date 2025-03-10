Avalon Labs Secures Over $2B Credit Line For Institutional Bitcoin-Backed Lending

In Brief Avalon Labs has secured $2 billion credit line from major Asian conglomerates to enhance institutional USDT liquidity, offer fixed-rate Bitcoin-backed lending, and provide yield opportunities through its stablecoin, USDa.

Decentralized BTCFi lending platform, Avalon Labs announced that it has secured a minimum $2 billion credit line from major Asian conglomerates, with the potential for unlimited expansion based on demand. This makes it one of the largest institutional credit facilities in the cryptocurrency sector, reinforcing Avalon Labs’ position as a key provider of Bitcoin-backed loans with a secure and regulatory-compliant infrastructure for institutional liquidity.

Leveraging its blockchain technology, Avalon Labs enables institutional borrowers to access unlimited USDT liquidity while adhering to regulatory standards. The platform introduces a unique fixed-rate borrowing model, offering a stable 8% interest rate for USDT loans, which only adjusts in response to shifts in Federal Reserve policies.

Unlike traditional lending platforms with borrowing limits, Avalon Labs provides large-scale liquidity access, allowing institutions to secure high-value loans efficiently. Additionally, borrowers benefit from yield-generating opportunities through Avalon’s stablecoin, USDa, and its expanding decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem, further enhancing capital efficiency.

Avalon Labs Strengthens Leadership In Bitcoin-Backed Lending With $2B TVL And 300,000 Active Users

Avalon Labs is developing a comprehensive on-chain financial ecosystem for Bitcoin, incorporating BTC-backed lending, a Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, yield-generating accounts, and a credit card. The platform is designed to enhance Bitcoin’s role as an active economic asset by providing a scalable, transparent, and accessible financial network that supports global market participation.

Since its establishment in 2024, Avalon Labs has become a leading provider in Bitcoin-backed lending and stablecoin issuance. The platform has attracted a user base, with over 300,000 active participants engaging in its services. It currently holds more than $2 billion in Total Value Locked, demonstrating the growing trust in its financial infrastructure. Avalon Labs has expanded its presence across more than 20 public blockchains and actively manages over 50 lending markets, reinforcing its position as a key player in decentralized finance.

With its latest expansion into institutional Bitcoin-backed lending, Avalon Labs is advancing decentralized financial solutions by offering large-scale liquidity and increased financial stability for institutional investors worldwide.

