Avalanche Foundation Forms Committee For infraBUIDL(AI) Program To Advance AI On Avalanche

In Brief Avalanche Foundation announced the committee members of its infraBUIDL(AI), who will provide insights to assist in selecting projects that align with the program’s vision.

Non-profit organization focused on promoting the growth of the Avalanche ecosystem, Avalanche Foundation announced the committee members of its infraBUIDL(AI) program. These industry leaders will provide essential insights to help select projects that align with the program’s vision.

The committee includes representatives from key AI companies collaborating with the Avalanche Foundation. Notable members include Chi Zhang, Co-Founder & CEO of Kite AI; Arpit Sharma, Head of Ecosystem at Aethir; Sarp Tomruk, Senior Engineer at Ava Labs; Justin Fiddes, Senior Ecosystem Growth at Ava Labs; Daniel Ortiz, Program Manager at Avalanche Foundation; and AiFRED, AI-Powered Committee Member at Avalanche Foundation.

Launched in December 2024, the infraBUIDL(AI) program aims to accelerate innovation at the intersection of AI and decentralized infrastructure. With up to $15 million in direct funding and retroactive grants, the program supports builders advancing AI technology on Avalanche. Through a strategic partnership with Aethir and the Avalanche Foundation, successful grantees also gain expedited access to Aethir’s $100 million Ecosystem Fund, providing the necessary computing power for their AI projects. Early recipients of the infraBUIDL(AI) program include Cookie.fun, Lightening Forge Games, and Bitte, each contributing to AI-driven innovations on Avalanche.

Who Is infraBUIDL(AI) Looking For?

The initiative aims to drive innovation by providing substantial funding and fostering community involvement. It encourages developers to build intelligent tools, coin-operated agents (COAs), AI-driven launchpads, and other cutting-edge solutions designed to improve usability, support developer adoption, and establish the Avalanche network as a leader in the evolving AI space.

The target audience for this initiative includes AI/Web3 developers and researchers who possess expertise in machine learning (ML), distributed systems, and creating intelligent tools within decentralized frameworks. It also targets agent and automation architects—teams focused on developing COAs and intelligent agents that can make dynamic on-chain decisions, manage assets, and enhance protocols. Additionally, the program is aimed at platform and launchpad innovators, who are working on AI-powered launchpads, developer platforms, or code assistants to streamline development processes, reduce complexity, and facilitate seamless onboarding of new participants.

In order to be eligible for participation, projects must align with the overarching goals of the Avalanche ecosystem, aiming to improve either developer or user experiences through AI-driven capabilities. Teams are expected to demonstrate technical competence and credibility in AI/ML, blockchain engineering, and building scalable solutions, ensuring the practicality and impact of their proposed solutions. Proposals should also be in line with market and ecosystem trends, adding long-term value to the Avalanche network, rather than focusing on temporary or superficial trends.

