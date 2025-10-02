Asia AIGC Summit in Ho Chi Minh City, ANYBODY Vietnam Headquarters Grand Opening

The integration of AI technology and entertainment is becoming a new trend in the digital era. How to leverage AIGC technology to reshape the global creative industry ecosystem has already emerged as one of the most commercially valuable and investable topics for the next 20 years.

On September 20, 2025, the Asia AIGC Industry Development Summit, hosted by the multinational AIGC application ecosystem platform ANYBODY, and co-organized by many leading institutions in Asia’s AI and Web3 sectors, was grandly held at the THISKYHALL Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Over 1,000 industry leaders, technical experts, creative talents, innovators, and pioneers from Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, India, and Russia gathered to witness the perfect integration of technology and art, and to jointly explore the future of AIGC (AI Generated Content) and its role in reshaping the creative industry. At the same time, the grand opening of ANYBODY’s Vietnam Headquarters was held, marking an important milestone in ANYBODY’s global strategic expansion.

ANYBODY: A Global Leader in the AIGC Ecosystem

The summit focused on the latest developments and application prospects of AIGC technology. As a global leader in the AIGC application ecosystem and an integrated social hub for AI-driven creativity, AnyAi showcased a suite of innovative platforms, including AnyAi TWINKLE, AnyAi TWINKLE Art, AI Music, AICEAN Studio, AI Prediction, AI Short Drama, LegacyAI, and Anybody Insitute. Together, they demonstrated breakthroughs in AI, Web3, culture, and education.

With its comprehensive AIGC ecosystem and full-spectrum AI-generated content solutions, ANYBODY is rapidly becoming a global leader in the AIGC application space.

Highlights included:

AnyAi : The world’s first AIGC social ecosystem built around a messaging platform, offering users access to cutting-edge AI tools, from AI assistants to image generation, music production, and video creation.

: The world’s first AIGC social ecosystem built around a messaging platform, offering users access to cutting-edge AI tools, from AI assistants to image generation, music production, and video creation. AnyAi TWINKLE : An AI dialogue tool that remembers your tone, style, and preferences.

: An AI dialogue tool that remembers your tone, style, and preferences. AnyAi TWINKLE Art : Transforms text into stunning works of art.

: Transforms text into stunning works of art. Fireverse : The world’s first AI music social media platform, incubated by Nobody, specializing in AI-generated music and videos, with 16 million users and over 500,000 AI songs already created.

: The world’s first AI music social media platform, incubated by Nobody, specializing in AI-generated music and videos, with and over already created. AICEAN Studio : Enables users to generate a complete video with just a few prompts, revolutionizing short video and drama creation.

: Enables users to generate a complete video with just a few prompts, revolutionizing short video and drama creation. AI Prediction : Aggregates global prediction tools to provide insights and foresight into unknown domains.

: Aggregates global prediction tools to provide insights and foresight into unknown domains. LegacyAI : The world’s first digital twin system trained via a messaging app (AnyAi), preserving voices, replicating identities, and passing down stories, representing the frontier of digital twin technology.

: The world’s first digital twin system trained via a messaging app (AnyAi), preserving voices, replicating identities, and passing down stories, representing the frontier of digital twin technology. Anybody Insitute : A hub for AIGC education, celebrity and performance training, and Web3 influencer development.

: A hub for AIGC education, celebrity and performance training, and Web3 influencer development. Feature.Asia : A media outlet spotlighting innovators, creators, and cultural pioneers of the digital age.

: A media outlet spotlighting innovators, creators, and cultural pioneers of the digital age. Ms & Mr Bitcoin International: The world’s first Web3-based beauty pageant, dedicated to creating a new generation of digital idols.

In short, ANYBODY is where AI meets the world—injecting limitless energy into the digital entertainment industry through AI-powered communications, music, art, short dramas, films, video creation, predictive insights, and personalized interactions. These initiatives showcase the deep integration of AI with entertainment, education, and media, and further advance the vision of a Web3 universe of “One Ecosystem, Infinite Possibilities.”

Building an AIGC Ecosystem to Reshape Asia’s Entertainment Industry

The summit invited a roster of distinguished executives and thought leaders, including representatives from Nobody (Moonbox Limited), Bingo Group Holdings Limited, AICEAN Group Limited, Fireverse Ventures Limited, CyberMeta Tech, and the CEO of AnyAi. They delivered keynotes and insights on AI applications, education, Web3, and digital culture, analyzing the strategic significance and global development direction of the AIGC ecosystem.

Indian superstar Ranjha Vikram Singh also delivered a keynote speech. ANYBODY announced a $100 million investment in partnership with Singh to develop AI film, AI entertainment, and AI music in India. This makes ANYBODY the first AI entertainment company to enter the Indian market, with plans to create a multi billion dollar AI entertainment industry, leading the AI-powered evolution of Bollywood.

During the summit, Anybody Academy and CyberMeta Tech (Beijing), as well as ANYBODY and Nobody, signed comprehensive strategic cooperation agreements. ANYBODY’s community spirit—“Everyone can become a creative star in the AIGC era”—was affirmed by leading AIGC institutions across Asia.

With the opening of ANYBODY’s Vietnam Headquarters, the Asian AIGC industry now stands at a new starting point. The summit not only showcased the vast potential of AIGC across industries but also provided a high-level platform for collaboration and exchange. Looking forward, ANYBODY will continue driving deep integration of AIGC across industries, empowering creators and enterprises to unlock creative potential, and together, building a new era for the digital economy.

ANYBODY Vietnam HQ Opens — Southeast Asia’s AI Economy Ushers in a New Era

At the Vietnam HQ Grand Opening gala dinner, guests enjoyed fine French cuisine, cocktails, and live performances by Vietnamese dance troupes and bands. The highlight of the evening was a performance by Vietnam’s famous singer and actress Bao Anh, adding a strong cultural flavour to the celebration.

The gala not only honored distinguished guests but also symbolized ANYBODY’s commitment to Vietnam as a key step in its global strategy—signifying the close connection between AIGC and the Southeast Asian digital economy.

Vietnam is an especially important location. In recent years, the country has rapidly advanced its digital economy, becoming one of the world’s emerging digital service hubs. Vietnam now has nearly 55,000 digital tech enterprises and over 1.2 million IT workers, ranking third in global AI programming skills, just behind China and Russia. Tech giants such as Samsung, Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Synopsys have established R&D centers in Vietnam, and more than 1,000 Vietnamese tech firms are already providing services to major global economies, generating billions of dollars annually.

With this digital transformation, Vietnam has become fertile ground for innovation. The opening of ANYBODY Vietnam marks a new stage of AIGC development in Southeast Asia. The cross-border integration of technology and creativity will drive new applications, injecting fresh momentum into the digital economy.

Conclusion

The Asia AIGC Industry Summit and ANYBODY Vietnam HQ Grand Opening were more than just technology events—they were cultural and industrial milestones. Through AI and Web3 innovation, ANYBODY is accelerating the global creator economy and shaping the future of digital civilization.

Amid the AI wave, ANYBODY advances its strategic vision:

“One Ecosystem, Infinite Possibilities.”

Together with global partners, it is ushering in a new era of intelligence and creativity.

