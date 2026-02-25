Arbitrum Foundation Opens Applications For Mentorship Program With $100K Awards

In Brief Arbitrum has opened applications for its eight-week Mentorship Program, offering early-stage builders guidance, mentorship, investor access, and $100,000 in awards to support the development and launch of applications on its Layer 2 network.

Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum announced that the Arbitrum Foundation is accepting applications for its Mentorship Program, a competitive initiative that will support up to fifteen teams. Applications are open until April 7th, 2026, with the program set to begin on April 13th, 2026.

The program is structured to provide participants with guidance on product development and growth strategies, access to ecosystem distribution channels, and curated introductions to investors, aiming to help teams transition from early prototypes to fully launched applications on Arbitrum.

Selected teams will be paired with dedicated mentors and will participate in structured sessions and periodic check-ins throughout the eight-week program. Participants will collaborate with established ecosystem teams including Variational, Pendle, Fhenix, GMX, and Robinhood Chain.

The program also offers curated sessions and introductions to prominent venture partners such as Pantera Capital, Electric Capital, Lightspeed, Tandem by Offchain Labs, and IOSG. In addition, leading infrastructure providers including Alchemy, Dune, OpenZeppelin, and LayerZero will provide direct mentorship. While participation does not guarantee investment or commercial partnerships, the program is designed to provide meaningful exposure to both operators and investors.

Arbitrum Mentorship Program Offers Early-Stage Builders Strategic Workshops And Awards For Top Performers

The program focuses on workshops covering go-to-market strategies, partnerships, fundraising readiness, and product execution. Each session is intended to provide actionable insights from top industry operators, enabling teams to progress from conceptual development to live product deployment.

The program concludes with a Demo Day, where participants present to investors and ecosystem partners, with the top three teams receiving $100,000 in non-dilutive awards in recognition of exceptional execution and progress.

Applications are open to early-stage builders at MVP, pre-seed, or seed stages who either have a working prototype or commit to building on Arbitrum, are fully dedicated to development, and demonstrate the potential to become top Arbitrum-native protocols. Winners of the Open House NYC Buildathon and Founder House will also be invited to join the program.

