February 25, 2026

Arbitrum Foundation Opens Applications For Mentorship Program With $100K Awards

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 25, 2026 at 5:50 am Updated: February 25, 2026 at 5:51 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: February 25, 2026 at 5:50 am

In Brief

Arbitrum has opened applications for its eight-week Mentorship Program, offering early-stage builders guidance, mentorship, investor access, and $100,000 in awards to support the development and launch of applications on its Layer 2 network.

Arbitrum Foundation Opens Applications For Mentorship Program With $100K Awards

Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum announced that the Arbitrum Foundation is accepting applications for its Mentorship Program, a competitive initiative that will support up to fifteen teams. Applications are open until April 7th, 2026, with the program set to begin on April 13th, 2026. 

The program is structured to provide participants with guidance on product development and growth strategies, access to ecosystem distribution channels, and curated introductions to investors, aiming to help teams transition from early prototypes to fully launched applications on Arbitrum.

Selected teams will be paired with dedicated mentors and will participate in structured sessions and periodic check-ins throughout the eight-week program. Participants will collaborate with established ecosystem teams including Variational, Pendle, Fhenix, GMX, and Robinhood Chain. 

The program also offers curated sessions and introductions to prominent venture partners such as Pantera Capital, Electric Capital, Lightspeed, Tandem by Offchain Labs, and IOSG. In addition, leading infrastructure providers including Alchemy, Dune, OpenZeppelin, and LayerZero will provide direct mentorship. While participation does not guarantee investment or commercial partnerships, the program is designed to provide meaningful exposure to both operators and investors.

Arbitrum Mentorship Program Offers Early-Stage Builders Strategic Workshops And Awards For Top Performers

The program focuses on workshops covering go-to-market strategies, partnerships, fundraising readiness, and product execution. Each session is intended to provide actionable insights from top industry operators, enabling teams to progress from conceptual development to live product deployment. 

The program concludes with a Demo Day, where participants present to investors and ecosystem partners, with the top three teams receiving $100,000 in non-dilutive awards in recognition of exceptional execution and progress.

Applications are open to early-stage builders at MVP, pre-seed, or seed stages who either have a working prototype or commit to building on Arbitrum, are fully dedicated to development, and demonstrate the potential to become top Arbitrum-native protocols. Winners of the Open House NYC Buildathon and Founder House will also be invited to join the program.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

