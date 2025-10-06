ApeX Protocol Kicks Off Ape Season 1 With 69M APE Reward Pool To Incentivize Trading And Ecosystem Engagement

In Brief ApeX Protocol has launched Ape Season 1, a 12-week program distributing 69 million Ape Points to reward trading, staking, and platform engagement.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) ApeX Protocol has announced the launch of Ape Season 1. Over a three-month period, a total of 69,000,000 Ape Points will be allocated to participants within the community. The program is designed to incentivize trading activity and consistent participation, offering users the chance to establish an early presence within the ApeX ecosystem.

Season 1 features a comprehensive points framework that evaluates multiple forms of engagement, including trading volume, deposits, staking, and overall interaction across the ApeX Omni platform.

The campaign is scheduled to take place from October 6th, 2025, at 00:00 UTC, until December 28th, 2025, at 23:59 UTC, spanning twelve weeks. The total prize pool amounts to 69,000,000 APE, with 5,750,000 APE distributed weekly every Wednesday at 08:00 UTC. Individual participant rewards will be calculated each week based on trading performance and applicable booster multipliers.

ApeX Protocol Outlines Multi-Tier Reward Structure For Earning Ape Points Through Trading, Staking, And Team Activity

In order to accumulate Ape Points, participants are encouraged to engage in several key activities throughout the event period. Trading activity conducted on ApeX Perpetual is directly converted into Ape Points, with higher trading volumes resulting in greater rewards. Depositing assets into ApeX Omni through the Mantle Network provides an additional booster that enhances APE accumulation. Staking APEX tokens also contributes extra Ape Points, while users who begin trading during the first epoch receive a time-based coefficient that gradually increases, offering early participants enhanced cumulative benefits.

Participants who take part before the official start date, between September 29th and October 6th, will be eligible for an early adopter bonus. Maintaining a higher account balance during the campaign can further increase overall APE earnings. An exclusive bonus is also available for eligible traders who previously operated with an EVM address on Perp DEX platforms such as Hyperliquid, Aster, EdgeX, Lighter, or Paradex. Linking a wallet that contains a pre-launch trading history allows access to a special booster feature.

Additional Ape Points can be earned through the invitation system, where users receive 10 percent of their first-level invitees’ Ape Points and 5 percent from second-level invitees’ points. This referral structure enables participants to expand their potential rewards by inviting others to join the program.

Moreover, collective trading activity within teams can unlock multiplier bonuses. A team achieving a weekly trading volume exceeding $500 million qualifies for a 1.05× team boost multiplier; surpassing $1 billion raises the multiplier to 1.10×, while $3 billion or more results in a 1.15× multiplier. These boost levels are recalculated weekly and applied to the following week’s reward distribution.

