Apex Fusion Strengthens EVM Ecosystem With Nexus And Tenderly Partnership

In Brief Apex Fusion has launched its EVM-compatible L2, Nexus, with full Tenderly integration, giving developers enterprise-grade tools to build and scale decentralized applications across its multichain ecosystem.

Apex Fusion today announced the launch of Nexus, its dedicated EVM-compatible L2, now integrated with Tenderly’s industry-leading full-stack infrastructure and developer tools. This milestone strengthens Apex Fusion’s mission to unite UTXO and EVM ecosystems while giving developers enterprise-grade tooling to build, scale, and secure the next wave of decentralized applications.

Apex Fusion’s tri-chain architecture—Prime (L1 backbone), Vector (UTXO L2), and Nexus (EVM L2)—is connected through Reactor, a bi-directional bridge enabling seamless interoperability. Nexus, built on Polygon Edge, delivers high-performance, low-cost transactions with full EVM compatibility, while linking directly to Apex’s UTXO-based Vector chain and anchoring into Prime for security and decentralization.

Through the integration with Tenderly, developers building on Nexus gain access to full-stack infrastructure and dev tools to accelerate every stage of dapp development:

Virtual TestNets, a collaborative development infrastructure with an unlimited faucet, state manipulation, and built-in explorers

Essential exploration and debugging tools to inspect, analyze, and debug errors before they become potential exploits

Advanced onchain monitoring and alerting to identify, respond to, and mitigate risks in real time

Simulation technology to give end-users confidence by previewing transaction outcomes before approval



Critically, this integration opens Nexus to Tenderly’s entire developer community. For the thousands of teams worldwide already building inside Tenderly’s environment, Nexus now appears as a fully supported EVM chain. This makes Apex Fusion instantly accessible to one of the largest and most active developer ecosystems in Web3, bridging their applications into a multichain future.

“The integration of Tenderly with Nexus marks an important step in Apex Fusion’s evolution. By working with one of the most respected infrastructure providers in the EVM space, we are equipping developers with the tools they need to build confidently and scale globally,” said Ivan Bjelajac, CEO of the Apex Fusion Foundation, in a written statement. “This partnership highlights our commitment to making Apex Fusion the home for cutting-edge applications that bridge the UTXO and EVM worlds,” he added.

“Tenderly’s integration with Apex Fusion further supports Web3 teams in building innovative applications in a multichain environment,” said Bogdan Habic, CTO and Co-Founder of Tenderly, in a written statement. “It opens up new possibilities for developers while connecting the underlying technologies that drive global blockchain adoption,” he added.

With Nexus and Tenderly combined, developers can port existing Ethereum-based applications, launch new use cases, and tap into Apex Fusion’s multichain ecosystem—all while leveraging enterprise-grade infrastructure to ensure security, scalability, and speed.

