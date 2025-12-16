Apex Fusion Launches VECTOR: Cardano’s Institutional-Grade Expansion Chain Now Open For Project Onboarding

In Brief Apex Fusion has launched VECTOR, a Cardano-aligned blockchain providing near-instant finality, higher throughput, and cross-chain interoperability for DeFi and institutional applications, now open for project onboarding.

Apex Fusion has announced the launch of VECTOR, a blockchain aligned with the Cardano ecosystem that is intended to address key infrastructure requirements, including immediate transaction finality and increased throughput for decentralized finance and institution-focused applications. The network is now operational and available for projects within the Cardano ecosystem to begin onboarding, providing improved execution speed, greater interoperability, and a scalable framework designed to support the next phase of innovation built on Cardano.

“We’re proud to launch VECTOR as a strategic partner chain for Cardano, designed to bring performance, finality, and confidence to builders, teams, and institutions alike,” said Christopher Greenwood, Chief Operating Officer at Apex Fusion Foundation, in a written statement. “We strongly believe this is a value add to the Cardano ecosystem, which now enables projects to expand into other ecosystems, gaining access to liquidity and reach,” he added.

Cardano’s roadmap includes ambitious upgrades aimed at improving throughput and integration, such as Leios. While each step contributes to long-term scalability, these developments are still in progress and will require time to be fully realized. In the interim, Cardano-native projects are seeking solutions that provide faster transaction confirmation and finality, lower latency for decentralized finance protocols, higher throughput to accommodate growing user demand, and seamless connectivity to stablecoins, real-world assets, and external blockchains. VECTOR addresses these needs today while maintaining the integrity of the Cardano ecosystem.

VECTOR offers near-instant finality, achieving 99.9% confidence in transaction finality within 13 seconds and 98.6% at submission under optimized conditions. Its throughput is four times higher than Cardano mainnet, supporting high-volume DeFi and real-world asset applications. The platform retains a UTxO-based architecture, ensuring a familiar development experience for Cardano projects, and integrates LayerZero for immediate access to over 150 chains and cross-chain liquidity. Institutional stablecoin access is enabled through Stargate-powered USDC rails from launch.

VECTOR was developed in partnership with Cardano’s original architects, including Duncan Coutts, Technical Architect of Cardano and Director at Well-Typed, as well as Neil Davies and Peter Thompson, co-founders of Predictable Network Solutions and experts in deterministic network modeling. Their collaboration produced a peer-reviewed finality assurance report that validated VECTOR’s performance and confirmed its readiness for institutional deployment.

“VECTOR is the natural evolution of Cardano’s UTxO design philosophy,” said Duncan Coutts, Director at Well-Typed, in a written statement.

Apex Fusion: Cardano’s Ecosystem Expansion Partner

As part of Apex Fusion’s broader strategy, VECTOR functions as an expansion layer for Cardano, bringing elements of the dominant Layer 1 and Layer 2 model seen in EVM-based ecosystems to Cardano’s high-assurance foundation. Through initiatives such as the bAP3X launch on Base, deep cross-chain integrations, and now VECTOR, Apex Fusion is establishing a network architecture that allows projects to deploy quickly, institutions to operate with settlement assurance, and the Cardano ecosystem to expand without friction.

“As projects explore options beyond mainnet limitations, VECTOR provides a familiar, performant environment for builders,” said Filip Blagojevic, Head of Delivery for Hal8, the labs partner of Apex Fusion Ecosystem, in a written statement. “We’re proud to offer a route forward for Cardano that’s grounded in research, interoperability, and real-world utility,” he added.

VECTOR’s roadmap includes continued enhancements to finality and throughput, integrations with institutional platforms, and full support for decentralized finance lending and trading, tokenized assets and real-world assets, payment systems with compliance rails, as well as gaming and high-frequency applications. Onboarding is currently open, and Cardano-native teams can apply today to deploy and scale on VECTOR through Apex Fusion’s ecosystem portal.

