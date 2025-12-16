en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
December 16, 2025

Apex Fusion Launches VECTOR: Cardano’s Institutional-Grade Expansion Chain Now Open For Project Onboarding

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 16, 2025 at 9:00 am Updated: December 16, 2025 at 7:14 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 16, 2025 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Apex Fusion has launched VECTOR, a Cardano-aligned blockchain providing near-instant finality, higher throughput, and cross-chain interoperability for DeFi and institutional applications, now open for project onboarding.

Apex Fusion Unveils VECTOR: High-Performance Cardano-Aligned Blockchain Now Open For Project Onboarding

Apex Fusion has announced the launch of VECTOR, a blockchain aligned with the Cardano ecosystem that is intended to address key infrastructure requirements, including immediate transaction finality and increased throughput for decentralized finance and institution-focused applications. The network is now operational and available for projects within the Cardano ecosystem to begin onboarding, providing improved execution speed, greater interoperability, and a scalable framework designed to support the next phase of innovation built on Cardano.

“We’re proud to launch VECTOR as a strategic partner chain for Cardano, designed to bring performance, finality, and confidence to builders, teams, and institutions alike,” said Christopher Greenwood, Chief Operating Officer at Apex Fusion Foundation, in a written statement. “We strongly believe this is a value add to the Cardano ecosystem, which now enables projects to expand into other ecosystems, gaining access to liquidity and reach,” he added.

Cardano’s roadmap includes ambitious upgrades aimed at improving throughput and integration, such as Leios. While each step contributes to long-term scalability, these developments are still in progress and will require time to be fully realized. In the interim, Cardano-native projects are seeking solutions that provide faster transaction confirmation and finality, lower latency for decentralized finance protocols, higher throughput to accommodate growing user demand, and seamless connectivity to stablecoins, real-world assets, and external blockchains. VECTOR addresses these needs today while maintaining the integrity of the Cardano ecosystem.

VECTOR offers near-instant finality, achieving 99.9% confidence in transaction finality within 13 seconds and 98.6% at submission under optimized conditions. Its throughput is four times higher than Cardano mainnet, supporting high-volume DeFi and real-world asset applications. The platform retains a UTxO-based architecture, ensuring a familiar development experience for Cardano projects, and integrates LayerZero for immediate access to over 150 chains and cross-chain liquidity. Institutional stablecoin access is enabled through Stargate-powered USDC rails from launch.

VECTOR was developed in partnership with Cardano’s original architects, including Duncan Coutts, Technical Architect of Cardano and Director at Well-Typed, as well as Neil Davies and Peter Thompson, co-founders of Predictable Network Solutions and experts in deterministic network modeling. Their collaboration produced a peer-reviewed finality assurance report that validated VECTOR’s performance and confirmed its readiness for institutional deployment.

“VECTOR is the natural evolution of Cardano’s UTxO design philosophy,” said Duncan Coutts, Director at Well-Typed, in a written statement.

Apex Fusion: Cardano’s Ecosystem Expansion Partner

As part of Apex Fusion’s broader strategy, VECTOR functions as an expansion layer for Cardano, bringing elements of the dominant Layer 1 and Layer 2 model seen in EVM-based ecosystems to Cardano’s high-assurance foundation. Through initiatives such as the bAP3X launch on Base, deep cross-chain integrations, and now VECTOR, Apex Fusion is establishing a network architecture that allows projects to deploy quickly, institutions to operate with settlement assurance, and the Cardano ecosystem to expand without friction.

“As projects explore options beyond mainnet limitations, VECTOR provides a familiar, performant environment for builders,” said Filip Blagojevic, Head of Delivery for Hal8, the labs partner of Apex Fusion Ecosystem, in a written statement. “We’re proud to offer a route forward for Cardano that’s grounded in research, interoperability, and real-world utility,” he added.

VECTOR’s roadmap includes continued enhancements to finality and throughput, integrations with institutional platforms, and full support for decentralized finance lending and trading, tokenized assets and real-world assets, payment systems with compliance rails, as well as gaming and high-frequency applications. Onboarding is currently open, and Cardano-native teams can apply today to deploy and scale on VECTOR through Apex Fusion’s ecosystem portal.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

TON Foundation Partners With OpenPayd To Enhance Crypto-To-Fiat Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
December 16, 2025

Bitcoin Faces $94K Rejection, Declines Toward $87K As Market Turns Cautious

by Alisa Davidson
December 16, 2025

Lunar Digital Assets Declares 2025 The Year Of ‘Litecoin Meta’ As Network Growth And Institutional Adoption Reshape Its Future

by Alisa Davidson
December 16, 2025

Probable Introduces Fully On-Chain Prediction Market On BNB Chain

by Alisa Davidson
December 16, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

TON Foundation Partners With OpenPayd To Enhance Crypto-To-Fiat Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
December 16, 2025

Bitcoin Faces $94K Rejection, Declines Toward $87K As Market Turns Cautious

by Alisa Davidson
December 16, 2025

Independent audit verifies gold reserves backing Kyrgyzstan’s USDKG stablecoin

by Gregory Pudovsky
December 16, 2025

Lunar Digital Assets Declares 2025 The Year Of ‘Litecoin Meta’ As Network Growth And Institutional Adoption Reshape Its Future

by Alisa Davidson
December 16, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
TON Foundation Partners With OpenPayd To Enhance Crypto-To-Fiat Infrastructure
News Report Technology
TON Foundation Partners With OpenPayd To Enhance Crypto-To-Fiat Infrastructure
by Alisa Davidson
December 16, 2025
Bitcoin Faces $94K Rejection, Declines Toward $87K As Market Turns Cautious
Markets News Report Technology
Bitcoin Faces $94K Rejection, Declines Toward $87K As Market Turns Cautious
by Alisa Davidson
December 16, 2025
Independent audit verifies gold reserves backing Kyrgyzstan’s USDKG stablecoin
News Report
Independent audit verifies gold reserves backing Kyrgyzstan’s USDKG stablecoin
by Gregory Pudovsky
December 16, 2025
Lunar Digital Assets Declares 2025 The Year Of ‘Litecoin Meta’ As Network Growth And Institutional Adoption Reshape Its Future
News Report Technology
Lunar Digital Assets Declares 2025 The Year Of ‘Litecoin Meta’ As Network Growth And Institutional Adoption Reshape Its Future
by Alisa Davidson
December 16, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.