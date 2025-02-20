Apex Fusion Announces Launch Of Its First Chain, Prime, And AP3X Native Token

In Brief EApex Fusion Foundation has launched Apex Fusion blockchain ecosystem along with native token, introducing its first chain, PRIME to offer a reliable staking model and network security.

Organization focused on developing an Apex Fusion blockchain ecosystem, Apex Fusion Foundation announced that it has launched Apex Fusion and its native token, AP3X. With the introduction of its first chain, PRIME, the project aims to provide a reliable staking and network security model, setting the groundwork for a multi-chain architecture that integrates Bitcoin’s (UTxO) security model with Ethereum’s (EVM) programmability. This launch marks the beginning of a roadmap aimed at creating a scalable, frictionless blockchain network driven by reputation, with a focus on fostering real-world adoption.

The release of PRIME establishes the core infrastructure of Apex Fusion, implementing a decentralized staking model to support the ecosystem’s future activities. Over 130 stake pool operators (SPOs) are already securing the chain, ensuring strong decentralization and security. AP3X token holders can take part in liquid native staking, earning annual rewards while helping to enhance network security.

Apex Fusion has also announced that the AP3X token will be listed on LBANK, with the listing scheduled for February 20, 2025. Early adopters will have the opportunity to participate in staking, with an initial annual yield of approximately 10%.

The Apex Fusion roadmap outlines future developments, including the launch of NEXUS, an EVM-compatible Layer 2 for smart contract execution, and VECTOR, a UTXO-based Layer 2 designed for fast and cost-effective transactions. The upcoming Reactor Bridge will facilitate smooth cross-chain transactions, allowing assets and liquidity to move seamlessly across various networks.

Governance and regulatory compliance are key priorities for Apex Fusion’s long-term vision. The Apex Fusion Foundation, a Swiss-registered entity, oversees the ecosystem’s development, ensuring transparent governance and adherence to legal standards. The AP3X token has been classified as a utility token, offering legal clarity for participants, including those staking on the PRIME Chain.

Apex Fusion To Enhance Its Ecosystem With Key Infrastructure Deployment

Apex Fusion is preparing to deploy key infrastructure designed to strengthen its multi-chain ecosystem. The Reactor Bridge will facilitate seamless interoperability between Bitcoin’s UTXO model and Ethereum’s smart contract features. NEXUS, an EVM-compatible Layer 2, will bring decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and smart contracts to the network, while VECTOR will serve as a high-speed execution layer optimized for quick transaction settlements. Additionally, Apex Fusion plans to introduce an on-chain reputation system that will reward verifiable contributions, enhancing trust within the ecosystem.

The introduction of the AP3X token and the PRIME Chain is a step forward in Apex Fusion’s goal of integrating blockchain ecosystems and enabling web3 networks to operate cohesively. This progress is expected to promote the development of robust omnichain decentralized applications (dApps) and reduce the complexities involved in building and deploying decentralized applications.

