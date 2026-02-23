en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
February 23, 2026

Anthropic Releases Claude Code Security: An AI Tool For Scanning Codebases And Delivering Targeted Vulnerability Fixes

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 23, 2026 at 2:02 am Updated: February 23, 2026 at 2:02 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 23, 2026 at 2:02 am

In Brief

Anthropic has introduced Claude Code Security, an AI‑driven system that identifies complex software vulnerabilities and recommends human‑reviewed fixes to strengthen defensive cybersecurity.

Anthropic Releases Claude Code Security: An AI Tool For Scanning Codebases And Delivering Targeted Vulnerability Fixes

AI safety and research company Anthropic announced that it has released Claude Code Security, a new capability built into Claude Code on the web, now available in a limited research preview. The tool is designed to scan software codebases for security vulnerabilities and propose targeted patches for human review, aiming to help teams identify issues that traditional methods often overlook.

Security teams continue to face a widening gap between the volume of software vulnerabilities and the number of specialists available to address them. Conventional static analysis tools typically rely on rule‑based pattern matching, which can detect common problems but often fails to surface complex, context‑dependent flaws. These weaknesses frequently require expert human researchers, who are already contending with growing backlogs.

Anthropic reports that recent internal testing has shown Claude capable of identifying novel, high‑severity vulnerabilities. The company acknowledges that such capabilities could be used by both defenders and attackers, and says Claude Code Security is intended to ensure these tools are deployed in support of defensive efforts. The preview is being offered to Enterprise and Team customers, with accelerated access for open‑source maintainers.

Claude Code Security Uses Behavioral Reasoning To Uncover Complex Software Vulnerabilities

Claude Code Security analyzes code by reasoning about program behavior rather than searching for predefined patterns. It examines how components interact, traces data flows, and highlights vulnerabilities that rule‑based tools may miss. Each finding undergoes a multi‑stage verification process in which Claude attempts to confirm or refute its own assessment, reducing false positives. Results are assigned severity ratings and delivered through a dashboard where analysts can review findings, inspect suggested patches, and approve fixes. The system provides confidence ratings for each issue, and no changes are applied without human authorization.

The new capability builds on more than a year of research into Claude’s cybersecurity performance. Anthropic’s Frontier Red Team has tested the model in competitive Capture‑the‑Flag environments, collaborated with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory on AI‑assisted defense of critical infrastructure, and refined Claude’s ability to detect and patch real‑world vulnerabilities. Using Claude Opus 4.6, released earlier this month, the team identified more than 500 vulnerabilities in production open‑source codebases, including issues that had gone unnoticed for decades. Anthropic says it is currently working with maintainers on triage and responsible disclosure.

The company describes this period as a pivotal moment for cybersecurity, anticipating that a large share of global code will soon be scanned by AI systems. While attackers are expected to use AI to accelerate vulnerability discovery, Anthropic argues that defenders who adopt similar tools can identify and patch weaknesses before they are exploited. Claude Code Security is positioned as part of a broader effort to raise security standards across the industry.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Moonwell Lost $1.78M After Smart Contract Bug Linked To AI-Generated Code

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Tharwa Finance Introduces thUSD Stablecoin To Boost Capital Efficiency And Institutional Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Mid-February Market Check: Bitcoin Coils Inside A Tightening Box

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Taalas Launches Custom AI Chip HC1, Achieving Tenfold Improvement Over Current Speed Standards

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Moonwell Lost $1.78M After Smart Contract Bug Linked To AI-Generated Code

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Google’s Gemini AI Set For Deeper Integration And Wider Adoption In 2026

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Tharwa Finance Introduces thUSD Stablecoin To Boost Capital Efficiency And Institutional Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Mid-February Market Check: Bitcoin Coils Inside A Tightening Box

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Moonwell Lost $1.78M After Smart Contract Bug Linked To AI-Generated Code
News Report Technology
Moonwell Lost $1.78M After Smart Contract Bug Linked To AI-Generated Code
by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
Google’s Gemini AI Set For Deeper Integration And Wider Adoption In 2026
News Report
Google’s Gemini AI Set For Deeper Integration And Wider Adoption In 2026
by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
Tharwa Finance Introduces thUSD Stablecoin To Boost Capital Efficiency And Institutional Adoption
News Report Technology
Tharwa Finance Introduces thUSD Stablecoin To Boost Capital Efficiency And Institutional Adoption
by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
Mid-February Market Check: Bitcoin Coils Inside A Tightening Box
Markets News Report Technology
Mid-February Market Check: Bitcoin Coils Inside A Tightening Box
by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.