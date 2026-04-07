Anthropic Expands Partnership With Google And Broadcom To Add Multiple Gigawatts Of Next-Gen Compute Capacity

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Anthropic announces a major compute expansion with Google and Broadcom, adding next-generation TPU capacity to support Claude models amid fast revenue growth and increasing global customer demand.

AI safety and research company Anthropic has announced a major expansion of its computing infrastructure through a new agreement with Google and Broadcom. The partnership will provide multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity, expected to come online starting in 2027, to support the development and deployment of Anthropic’s Claude models and meet increasing global customer demand.

According to Krishna Rao, the collaboration represents a continuation of Anthropic’s methodical approach to scaling infrastructure. Rao emphasized that the expansion is designed to accommodate the rapid growth in the company’s customer base while enabling Claude to maintain a leading position in AI research and development. Rao described the commitment as the company’s most significant compute investment to date, reflecting the unprecedented growth Anthropic has experienced in recent months.

We've signed an agreement with Google and Broadcom for multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity, coming online starting in 2027, to train and serve frontier Claude models. — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) April 6, 2026

Anthropic Reports Fast Revenue Growth And Customer Expansion

Anthropic reported that demand for Claude services accelerated sharply in 2026. The company’s run-rate revenue has surpassed $30 billion, a substantial increase from approximately $9 billion at the end of 2025. When Anthropic disclosed its Series G fundraising round in February, it noted that over 500 business customers were each spending more than $1 million annually on Claude services. That number has now doubled in less than two months, exceeding 1,000 customers.

The majority of the newly acquired computing capacity will be located in the United States, representing a significant expansion of Anthropic’s November 2025 initiative to invest $50 billion in domestic computing infrastructure. The partnership extends Anthropic’s existing collaboration with Google Cloud, building on the TPU capacity expansion announced in October 2025, and strengthens ties with Broadcom.

Claude models are trained and operated across a variety of AI hardware, including AWS Trainium, Google TPUs, and NVIDIA GPUs. This hardware diversity allows Anthropic to optimize workloads according to the capabilities of each platform, improving performance and resilience for enterprise clients relying on Claude for critical operations.

Amazon Web Services remains Anthropic’s primary cloud provider and training partner, and the company continues to collaborate with AWS on Project Rainier. Claude is currently the only frontier AI model available to customers across all three major global cloud platforms: Amazon Web Services (Bedrock), Google Cloud (Vertex AI), and Microsoft Azure (Foundry). This multi-platform availability reinforces Anthropic’s capacity to deliver consistent AI performance and reliability at scale.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

