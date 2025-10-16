Animoca Brands: Expanding the Tokenized Economy and Financial Literacy

In Brief Animoca Brands is advancing into tokenized equity and stablecoins, aiming to create a fully tokenized digital economy that enhances global accessibility, liquidity, and financial literacy.

Animoca Brands has long been at the forefront of blockchain innovation, spanning NFTs, gaming, tokenized equity, and real-world assets (RWAs). In recent months, the company has been pushing into tokenized equity and stablecoins, signaling a broader vision: a fully tokenized digital economy that increases accessibility, liquidity, and financial literacy globally. Yat Siu, Co-founder and Chairman, shared insights on how Animoca sees this future taking shape.

Tokenization as a Network Expander

For Siu, the appeal of tokenization is not just technical—it’s network-driven.

“If you tokenize something, you’re expanding your network. A stablecoin can give hundreds of millions more people access to the US dollar. Tokenized real-world assets like real estate do the same,” he explains.

Recently, Republic and Solana tokenized Animoca’s equity, creating a secondary market for company shares.

“It’s an experiment more than fundraising. We wanted to see if the token economy could handle secondary shares for a company like ours and expand market access. This opens the floodgates for others to do the same and could change how secondary markets function,” Siu says.

The blockchain acts as a permissioned yet open infrastructure, allowing participants to buy tokenized shares with KYC compliance while vastly expanding market reach.

Liquidity and Opportunity for Startups

One of the most transformative aspects of tokenized equity, according to Siu, is its impact on startup liquidity.

“Seed investors typically wait 5–10 years for an exit. Tokenized equity can allow earlier exits—2x, 3x, 20%, 50%—and makes investors more willing to reinvest. That creates liquidity and a larger market for startups,” he explains.

This mechanism could redefine the startup funding cycle, making it faster and more flexible, while increasing opportunities for both founders and investors.

Stablecoins as a Bridge Between Real and Digital Worlds

Stablecoins are equally central to Animoca’s vision.

“A stablecoin expands reach to markets in Africa, Southeast Asia, and beyond—places that might not otherwise access digital currency. It acts as open, composable payments infrastructure that allows new applications to emerge,” Siu says.

By providing a stable and globally accepted digital currency, Animoca sees a pathway for mass adoption of digital finance, from payments to tokenized real-world assets.

The Superpower of Crypto: Financial Literacy

Beyond technical innovation, Siu emphasizes the educational impact of blockchain and tokenization.

“Crypto increases financial literacy. People who understand digital money start to understand stocks, investing, and liquidity. It creates a more financially savvy, capitalist-ready population—much like the Internet did for digital literacy,” he notes.

Through tokenized equity, stablecoins, and RWAs, Animoca is not only creating new markets—it’s building an ecosystem that empowers people to participate in finance more actively and intelligently.

Looking Ahead

In Siu’s view, the biggest trends over the next 3–5 years are less about technology per se and more about access and literacy:

Tokenized equity : Unlocks liquidity and secondary markets for investors and startups.



: Unlocks liquidity and secondary markets for investors and startups. Stablecoins : Bridges real-world assets into digital ecosystems.



: Bridges real-world assets into digital ecosystems. Financial literacy growth: Expands the participant base for blockchain applications.



“The superpower of crypto is that it makes people more financially literate and empowered, which ultimately leads to a larger, more liquid ecosystem,” he concludes.

Animoca’s approach reflects a holistic vision of a tokenized economy, where blockchain technology serves not just as infrastructure, but as a tool to expand opportunity, access, and understanding for participants around the world.

