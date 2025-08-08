en en
News Report Technology
August 08, 2025

Animoca Brands And ProvLabs Partner To Co-Develop NUVA, Enhancing Access to Tokenized RWAs

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 08, 2025 at 6:47 am Updated: August 08, 2025 at 6:47 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 08, 2025 at 6:47 am

In Brief

Animoca Brands has partnered with Provenance Blockchain Labs to develop NUVA, a global vault marketplace for tokenized real-world assets.

Animoca Brands And ProvLabs Partner To Co-Develop NUVA, Enhancing Access to Tokenized RWAs

Game software and venture capital company, Animoca Brands announced a collaboration with Provenance Blockchain Labs (ProvLabs) to jointly develop NUVA, a vault marketplace designed to connect issuers of real-world assets (RWAs) with investors. Provenance Blockchain Labs provides essential APIs and SaaS solutions that facilitate the large-scale tokenization and management of real-world assets on the Provenance Blockchain. This network is the largest public Layer 1 blockchain globally, with over $15 billion in total value locked (TVL) in real-world assets.

NUVA will function as a unified, chain-agnostic vault marketplace featuring a curated selection of vaults from prominent asset issuers, each offering different yield strategies and risk levels. The platform will enable various investors—including retail, institutional, and Web3-based organizations—to access diverse investment products without permission. Asset issuers will be able to tokenize their assets on-chain and reach a broader global audience through NUVA.

Built on the Provenance Blockchain, which specializes in financial services and currently holds more than $15.7 billion in RWA TVL, NUVA’s initial offerings will include nuYLDS and nuHELOCs vaults. These vaults are backed by two on-chain RWA assets from Figure Technologies: YLDS, the first SEC-registered yielding stablecoin security in the U.S., and HELOCs, fixed-interest home equity loans issued by Figure Lending LLC, a leading non-bank HELOC lender with over $16 billion funded to date.

NUVA is planned for launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will introduce a native token to provide governance rights, staking incentives, and other utilities aimed at aligning participants within the ecosystem. Under the partnership, Provenance Blockchain Labs will focus on product development and infrastructure, while Animoca Brands will leverage its Web3 ecosystem and institutional network to manage go-to-market strategies, tokenomics, and token listings.

Animoca Brands Expands Into Middle East With New Dubai Office 

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited is a prominent global company in the Web3 sector, utilizing tokenization and blockchain technology to provide digital property rights to users, contributing to the development of the open metaverse and its network effects. 

Recently the company has extended its operations into the Middle East by setting up a base in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, addressing growing interest from Web3 organizations in the region. Omar Elassar has been appointed as Managing Director for the Middle East and Head of Global Strategic Partnerships to oversee this expansion.

Tags:

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.