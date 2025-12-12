AMINA Bank Taps Ripple To Deliver Faster, Cheaper, And Transparent Global Transactions In EU

In Brief Ripple partnered with AMINA Bank to deliver near real-time cross-border payments, making AMINA the first European bank to adopt its licensed end-to-end payments platform.

Financial technology company Ripple announced a partnership with AMINA Bank to enable near real-time cross-border payments for the bank’s clients using Ripple Payments. AMINA Bank, a Swiss cryptocurrency bank regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) with global operations, becomes the first European bank to implement Ripple’s licensed end-to-end payments platform.

Through this integration, AMINA Bank aims to bridge blockchain operations with traditional banking infrastructure, reducing the friction that typically occurs between these systems. Clients of the bank will be able to transfer funds seamlessly and settle transactions more efficiently without relying solely on conventional payment rails, resulting in faster, lower-cost, and more transparent transactions.

The adoption of Ripple Payments reflects AMINA Bank’s focus on leveraging advanced technology to enhance its banking services and better serve both crypto-native companies and traditional financial institutions engaging with digital assets.

Cassie Craddock, Managing Director for the UK and Europe at Ripple, commented in a written statement that the partnership positions AMINA Bank as a gateway for digital asset innovators to access traditional financial infrastructure. Ripple’s licensed payments technology allows clients to use Ripple USD (RLUSD) and other stablecoins for cross-border transactions and fast payouts in multiple currencies, providing secure, compliant, and resilient digital asset services.

This collaboration builds on AMINA Bank’s earlier milestone of becoming the first bank globally to support RLUSD, offering custody and trading services for the stablecoin. Ripple Payments provides extensive global coverage, representing over 90% of daily FX markets and processing more than $95 billion in transaction volume. The licensed payments solution is now available in Australia, Brazil, Dubai, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United States.

Ripple Advances Cross-Border Payment Capabilities

Ripple is a financial technology company that provides cryptocurrency-based solutions for businesses. Its Ripple Payments platform leverages blockchain technology to facilitate faster, more transparent, and broadly accessible cross-border payments. The platform integrates digital asset settlement with a global payout network, allowing clients to route funds, convert into tokens, and complete transactions through a single unified interface.

Recently, Ripple received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to expand the scope of its payment activities. This regulatory clearance enables the company to extend the reach of its regulated cross-border payments operations in one of its key international markets.

