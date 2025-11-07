America’s Burger Icon Turns Its Cash Flow into Crypto

In Brief Iconic U.S. chain Steak ’n Shake just made history as the first major restaurant to turn its Bitcoin payments into a corporate reserve—proving that in 2025, even burgers can be a financial revolution.

For years, Bitcoin enthusiasts have argued that “Bitcoin is money.” But until now, that slogan rarely extended beyond niche coffee shops or crypto conferences. This week, that changed. On October 31, the iconic American fast-food chain Steak ’n Shake became the first major U.S. restaurant to launch a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

It’s a bold move, and one that might just reshape how businesses in the food industry think about digital assets.

Steak n Shake is announcing the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. All payments received in Bitcoin will be placed in our SBR. 🚀



We are donating 210 sats from every Bitcoin meal we sell to Open Sats Initiative, Inc. over the next 12 months. 🧡



Make your Bitcoin… — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) October 31, 2025

From Fries to Financial Strategy

First came Bitcoin payments, then the “Bitcoin Steakburger.” Now, Steak ’n Shake has converted all its earnings in satoshis into assets, directing all BTC payments straight into its new corporate reserve. The 91-year-old chain, famous for its steakburgers and milkshakes, is essentially saying: Bitcoin isn’t just for spending; it’s also for saving.

The company isn’t done yet. Each “Bitcoin Meal” sold donates 210 satoshis to OpenSats, a nonprofit that supports Bitcoin open-source projects. Customers also get $5 worth of BTC through a partnership with Fold App, creating a cycle where diners become Bitcoin investors.

The results are clear. Since implementing Bitcoin payments through the Lightning Network globally in May, Steak ’n Shake experienced a 15% increase in same-store sales, surpassing competitors. CEO Dan Edwards also shared at Bitcoin 2025 that they reduced payment processing costs by nearly 50%, showing that crypto integration is not only good for marketing but also operationally effective.

This efficiency, along with the viral attention within Bitcoin communities, has elevated Steak ’n Shake as a symbol of Bitcoin adoption, a modern example of how traditional brands can blend nostalgia with innovation.

Why It Matters

The move is both symbolic and practical. In a world of rising inflation and unpredictable markets, holding Bitcoin signifies independence and acts as a hedge against traditional finance and payment intermediaries. For a fast-food chain, it’s also a brand strategy that appeals to younger, tech-savvy consumers who see Bitcoin not just as an investment but as a lifestyle choice.

Essentially, Steak ’n Shake isn’t merely selling burgers. It’s promoting an ideology where companies take control of their finances, support open-source innovation, and foster loyalty among an audience that values digital ownership.

Admittedly, critics might argue this is merely marketing masquerading as innovation. But that misses the core point. Every financial revolution begins small, with one company, one product, one headline. When Starbucks launched mobile payments, skeptics doubted people would buy coffee via their phones. Today, more than 30% of transactions in the U.S. are digital.

Bitcoin’s journey through the dining industry might follow a similar trajectory.

Places You Can Buy Food with Crypto Today

While Steak ’n Shake may be the first to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet, it’s far from the only restaurant embracing crypto payments. Across the U.S., and especially in New York, the intersection between dining and digital currency is heating up.

Tucked under Washington Place, PubKey calls itself the “Bitcoin bar.” A hub for crypto enthusiasts, it accepts Bitcoin via the Lightning Network and frequently hosts blockchain panels and meetups. Grab a beer, a sandwich, and maybe a conversation about halving cycles.

A French bistro blending fine dining with Bitcoin. Located at Amsterdam Avenue and 80th Street, La Sirene has accepted Bitcoin since 2017, long before most knew what a Lightning invoice was. Dine on escargots and onion soup while paying in BTC, XRP, or Litecoin.

This vegan Thai restaurant began as a humble Bangkok street cart and now serves Broadway diners crypto-style. May Kaidee’s vibrant menu, from green curry to sticky rice pudding, can all be paid for with Bitcoin, reflecting Chef Sommay “May” Jaijong’s belief in sustainability, both culinary and financial.

Owned by hospitality giant Landry’s, Mastro’s began accepting Bitcoin in 2021. Known for its luxurious cuts and lobster mashed potatoes, it gives high-end dining a crypto twist. Paying with Bitcoin at Mastro’s feels like a power move, and that’s exactly the point.

The Future Is (Already) Paid For

Steak ’n Shake’s leap into Bitcoin reserves might seem radical, but it’s part of a growing pattern: crypto is quietly becoming part of everyday life. As payments grow faster, cheaper, and more accessible, the question isn’t “Will more restaurants accept Bitcoin?” It’s “When will they start saving it too?”

If a 91-year-old burger chain can do it, what’s stopping everyone else?

