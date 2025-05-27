en en
May 27, 2025

Aleksandr Borisov on How Storm Trade Is Making Trading in Telegram Fun, Accessible, and Rewarding

Victoria d'Este
by
Published: May 27, 2025 at 1:18 pm Updated: May 27, 2025 at 1:19 pm
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 27, 2025 at 1:18 pm

In Brief

Storm Trade aims to mass adopt Telegram and the TON ecosystem by transforming trading experiences with a Telegram-native platform. The platform features interactive features like the Academy, Task Center, and Achievements System, and it is building long-term utility for its token.

At the heart of Storm Trade’s mission is mass adoption—and for Aleksandr Borisov, that means building where the users already are: Telegram and the TON ecosystem.

“The biggest question is how to keep users engaged—and gamification is one of the key answers.”

Storm Trade transforms the typical trading experience through a Telegram-native platform that feels more like a game than a traditional exchange. Features like the Storm Trade Academy, a Task Center, and an Achievements System make onboarding and engagement interactive, educational, and fun.

And it’s working:

“In Season 1 of our airdrop, we distributed over $10 million in rewards. Our token has launched, and Season 2 will be even bigger.”

Storm Trade isn’t just relying on hype. The team is building long-term utility into the token. For example:

  • 30% of trading commissions go back to liquidity providers and stakers
  • Users will soon be able to pay trading fees and benefit from token burning mechanisms

One of their most exciting innovations is Upscale—a prop trading platform built directly inside Telegram. Traders who lack capital can buy challenge packages using Telegram Stars, prove their skills, and then trade with Storm’s funds:

“If they succeed, they keep 80% of the profit. We take just 20%. It’s a win-win.”

Storm Trade also plans to launch StarSpy, and strategic partnerships with Athena and 2B2C are already in motion.

“We’re not just building a trading app—we’re building a fully gamified, community-driven trading experience inside the apps people use every day.”

About The Author

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

Victoria d'Este
