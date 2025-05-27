Aleksandr Borisov on How Storm Trade Is Making Trading in Telegram Fun, Accessible, and Rewarding

At the heart of Storm Trade’s mission is mass adoption—and for Aleksandr Borisov, that means building where the users already are: Telegram and the TON ecosystem.

“The biggest question is how to keep users engaged—and gamification is one of the key answers.”

Storm Trade transforms the typical trading experience through a Telegram-native platform that feels more like a game than a traditional exchange. Features like the Storm Trade Academy, a Task Center, and an Achievements System make onboarding and engagement interactive, educational, and fun.

And it’s working:

“In Season 1 of our airdrop, we distributed over $10 million in rewards. Our token has launched, and Season 2 will be even bigger.”

Storm Trade isn’t just relying on hype. The team is building long-term utility into the token. For example:

30% of trading commissions go back to liquidity providers and stakers

go back to Users will soon be able to pay trading fees and benefit from token burning mechanisms

One of their most exciting innovations is Upscale—a prop trading platform built directly inside Telegram. Traders who lack capital can buy challenge packages using Telegram Stars, prove their skills, and then trade with Storm’s funds:

“If they succeed, they keep 80% of the profit. We take just 20%. It’s a win-win.”

Storm Trade also plans to launch StarSpy, and strategic partnerships with Athena and 2B2C are already in motion.

“We’re not just building a trading app—we’re building a fully gamified, community-driven trading experience inside the apps people use every day.”

