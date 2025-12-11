AILO AI And MBK Holding To Establish Qatar’s First Confidential AI Factory, With OLLM Securing Up To 35 MW Of Compute Capacity

In Brief AILO AI, MBK Holding, and OLLM have partnered to build Qatar’s and Europe’s first Confidential AI Factories with an initial $183 million investment and plans to scale capacity to 100 megawatts across Norway and Qatar by 2028.

AILO AI Infra LTD, a European developer, advisor, and investor specializing in vertically integrated, AI-focused infrastructure for sustainable and sovereign data centers, and MBK Holding, a Qatar-based investment firm established and led by Sheikh Mansoor Bin Khalifa Al Thani, announced a joint venture to create what are described as Qatar’s and Europe’s first Confidential AI Factories. OLLM.COM LLC, known for developing privacy-oriented AI gateways, has joined the collaboration as the founding client for these facilities. The planned data center is intended to be engineered specifically for confidential AI computing.

The partnership was confirmed through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at the World Summit AI in Doha. Under this agreement, OLLM will serve as the initial anchor customer and intends to secure up to 35 megawatts of confidential compute capacity once operations begin. The initial commitment, valued at $183 million for 12 megawatts in the first phase, includes the option to expand to 35 megawatts in later stages, highlighting the growing demand for secure and privacy-preserving AI infrastructure. Plans are already underway for a second phase that aims to increase total capacity to 100 megawatts between 2027 and 2028 across sites in Norway and Qatar, with an estimated value of $1.5 billion.

The investment is positioned as establishing a new benchmark for secure, verifiable, and private AI computing. The Norway-based AiloLLM AI Factory is expected to incorporate climate-aligned infrastructure powered entirely by sustainable hydro energy. According to the agreement, AILO AI and MBK will co-sponsor the Sovereign and Confidential AI Factories, which are being designed, constructed, and coordinated by AILO AI.

AILO AI, OLLM, And MBK Holding To Advance Secure, Sustainable Enterprise AI

The partnership represents a notable step forward in the advancement of confidential computing, a security model designed to keep data encrypted even during active processing. By operating large language models on infrastructure optimized by AILO AI, which incorporates confidential computing chips from partners such as NVIDIA, OLLM aims to deliver enhanced levels of protection. This approach maintains encryption throughout every stage—whether data is being transferred, stored, or computed—creating a zero-knowledge environment that is demonstrable rather than assumed.

“Securing access to this facility through this partnership is a transformative moment for OLLM and our customers,” said Ahmad Shadid, CEO of OLLM, in a written statement. “This is not just a partnership; it is the future of enterprise AI. For too long, organizations have had to choose between leveraging the most powerful AI models and guaranteeing the privacy of their most sensitive data. This AI Factory, with its focus on confidential computing, allows us to deliver on our promise of provable privacy at scale. We are thrilled to be a partner in this visionary project,” he added.

MBK Holding’s involvement highlights Qatar’s broader ambition to strengthen its role as a center for secure and sustainable technological advancement. The collaboration aligns with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which emphasizes building a knowledge-driven economy founded on security, innovation, and trust.

“Our partnership with AILO AI and OLLM is a strategic move to position Qatar at the forefront of the secure AI revolution,” said Sheikh Mansoor Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairman of MBK Holding, in a written statement. “The demand for data sovereignty and robust security has never been higher. By funding Qatar’s first AI Factory, we are not only attracting world-class technology to the region but also building a trusted, sustainable ecosystem for governments and enterprises to innovate safely,” he added.

AILO AI has established a portfolio of sustainable and sovereign AI factory locations across Europe and the MENA region to support clients with scalable, secure storage, AI-performance computing, and GPU solutions. The company’s European portfolio accounts for more than 1 GW of capacity across Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom, with over 300 MW scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027. An additional 300 MW pipeline is being developed in MENA, including projects in Morocco, Qatar, and Jordan.

The creation of dedicated Confidential AI Datacenters in Norway and Qatar forms a key part of this effort, providing essential infrastructure built to accommodate the intensive requirements of AI workloads. These modular facilities are engineered for high efficiency in both energy and water usage, reducing environmental footprint and operational expenses.

“Our mission at AILO AI has always been to power AI innovation with sustainable infrastructure while innovatively de-risking such climate-smart infrastructures,” said Mustapha Mokass, CEO of AILO AI, in a written statement. “Building Norway and Qatar’s first ‘AiloLLM AI Factories’ for confidential AI is a testament to our shared vision. OLLM’s Confidential AI gateway is the perfect application for this environment, and together, we will unlock the full potential of AI by solving the industry’s most fundamental challenges: trust and sustainability,” he added.

