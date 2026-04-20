AI Agents Are Improving Quickly But Still Struggle To Operate In The Real World

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief AI agents are becoming more capable across a range of tasks. They can generate code, analyze information, and plan sequences of actions with increasing accuracy.

AI agents are becoming more capable across a range of tasks. They can generate code, analyze information, and plan sequences of actions with increasing accuracy. However, when these systems are applied to real world workflows, their limitations become more apparent.

Simple actions such as completing sign up processes, navigating websites, or executing transactions often present challenges. Systems designed for human users introduce friction that agents are not equipped to handle, including verification steps, interface inconsistencies, and access restrictions.

The issue reflects a broader mismatch between how AI systems function and how digital environments are structured. Most online systems are built with the assumption that a human is present. Interfaces, security protocols, and interaction patterns are optimized for manual input and decision making.

As a result, even advanced AI agents encounter barriers when attempting to operate independently. They may be able to plan a sequence of steps but fail to complete them due to constraints in the environment.

This gap between capability and execution is becoming more visible as companies attempt to deploy agents in practical settings. The challenge is not limited to improving the models themselves but extends to how systems are designed and integrated.

One approach that has begun to emerge involves introducing a layer that connects AI agents with human input. In this model, when an agent reaches a task it cannot complete, it can request assistance from a person, receive the result, and continue its workflow.

Human API is one example of a company working in this space. Its platform allows AI systems to route specific tasks to individuals who can complete them and return the output in real time. The system is designed to incorporate human contributions directly into agent workflows rather than treating them as separate processes.

This hybrid model reflects a shift in how automation is being implemented. Instead of aiming for fully autonomous systems, some developers are focusing on combining machine capabilities with human input in a structured way.

The concept has been described as agent native infrastructure, where systems are built to accommodate both types of participants. In such environments, AI handles tasks that benefit from scale and speed, while humans address areas that require interpretation or context.

The effectiveness of AI agents may depend increasingly on how well these interactions are managed. As long as digital systems remain oriented primarily around human users, agents are likely to encounter limitations in execution.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

