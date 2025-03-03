AGI Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

In Brief Mark Fidelman predicted AGI’s arrival within months, driven by models like DeepSeek that democratize AI. He envisions AI agents replacing most jobs within three years, shifting humans to strategic roles. The future, he argues, is one of autonomous AI execution, reshaping work, industry, and daily life.

Mark Fidelman, Chief Marketing Officer at Exabits, shared a bold vision for the near future of artificial intelligence, predicting the imminent arrival of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), the transformative role of models like DeepSeek, and the profound impact AI and robotics will have on work and decision-making.

According to Mark, the arrival of AGI is not a distant, speculative milestone—it is right around the corner. He estimates that within 30 days to six months, we will witness the first instances of AI systems that can truly think for themselves, expanding upon human knowledge rather than simply regurgitating it. This marks a fundamental shift where AI will begin creating its own knowledge, an inflection point that will reshape industries and daily life at an unprecedented pace.

DeepSeek and the New Wave of AI Models

The rise of models like DeepSeek is proving that high-performance AI does not require immense computational resources. Unlike models that demand massive compute power, DeepSeek and similar emerging technologies can deliver capabilities close to ChatGPT or Grok3 at a fraction of the cost. This democratization of AI development will lead to an explosion of specialized models that enhance accessibility across industries.

For Exabits, this is an opportunity. The company aims to power the next generation of AI systems, supporting the infrastructure that enables scalable, efficient, and cost-effective AI development. With AI models becoming cheaper and more adaptable, businesses and individuals alike will have unprecedented access to cutting-edge technology.

AI Agents and Robots Will Reshape Work as We Know It

Mark doesn’t mince words when discussing the future of employment—he believes that nearly all jobs as we know them today will be obsolete within three years. However, rather than a dystopian vision of mass unemployment, he sees this transformation as an opportunity. AI agents will replace white-collar roles, automating complex cognitive tasks, while robotics will take over many blue-collar jobs.

This shift doesn’t mean the end of human purpose—it means a redefinition of work. Humans will shift toward more strategic, creative, and goal-oriented roles. Instead of executing tasks, we will focus on setting objectives while AI handles execution. The outcome? Better jobs, higher earnings, and a more efficient society.

The Most Underestimated AI Development: A World of Autonomous Execution

Looking three years ahead, Mark predicts that the biggest surprise will be the sheer autonomy of AI systems. Today, achieving major goals requires assembling teams, planning extensively, and managing human labor. Soon, individuals will be able to simply instruct AI to accomplish complex tasks—and it will execute them with minimal oversight.

This shift extends beyond digital spaces. Robotics is advancing rapidly, and Mark cites Elon Musk’s vision of sending robots to Mars to prepare infrastructure as a clear indication of what’s coming. If robots can be trusted to build a foundation on another planet, their impact on Earth will be even more profound.

Despite the disruptive changes ahead, Mark remains optimistic. In this new world, humans will still be in control—only now, we will be directing AI and robotic systems to achieve our goals while enjoying a level of freedom and efficiency previously unimaginable.

