Adidas, Binance, And Coinbase: Major Crypto Partnerships Of May 2025

In Brief From Revolut’s Lightning Network integration to BNP Paribas’ SEPA transfer collaboration with Pi Network, new crypto partnerships are shaping the future of finance and digital innovation.

May 2025 has seen a surge of exciting crypto partnerships across various industries, blending traditional finance with blockchain technology and expanding digital payment solutions. From Revolut’s Lightning Network integration to BNP Paribas’ SEPA transfer collaboration with Pi Network, these partnerships are shaping the future of finance and digital innovation.

Revolut Taps Lightspark to Bring Bitcoin Lightning Payments to Users

Revolut is stepping deeper into the crypto space by teaming up with Lightspark to enable Bitcoin payments through the Lightning Network. This move, announced on May 7, will allow users in the UK and certain European Economic Area (EEA) countries to send Bitcoin quickly and affordably.

Lightspark’s infrastructure brings near-instant payment speeds and lower fees, helping Revolut shift from being just a trading platform to one that supports real-world crypto transactions.

According to Revolut’s crypto head Emil Urmanshin, Lightspark’s system fits perfectly with their goal of offering “faster and more affordable financial solutions.”

The Lightning Network itself is a second-layer protocol that streamlines Bitcoin transactions, making them faster and cheaper than those on the main blockchain. With this integration, Revolut joins a growing wave of fintech companies that are starting to use decentralized networks in practical, everyday financial services.

Lightspark CEO David Marcus praised the shift, calling legacy banking systems “dial-up” compared to what’s now possible. He highlighted Bitcoin’s infrastructure as the “future of money,” with Revolut helping to set the pace.

Lightspark’s platform also supports Universal Money Address (UMA), a user-friendly protocol that simplifies sending crypto. The rollout will start regionally, with plans for wider access as compliance allows.

Flipster Joins Forces with TALON, Enters Esports Arena

Flipster, a rising star in crypto derivatives trading, has officially entered the esports world by partnering with TALON, one of Asia’s top competitive gaming organizations.

The collaboration gives Flipster naming rights to TALON’s Dota 2 team, which will now compete as “Flipster Talon” for the next year. It also marks Flipster’s first major foray into the global esports scene as the team’s official crypto exchange partner.

The move blends the dynamic energy of esports with the expanding world of digital finance, creating new ways for fans to engage with both gaming and crypto.

Youngsun Shin, who leads product and partnerships at Flipster, emphasized that esports presents a vibrant opportunity for Web3 culture to flourish. By working with a team like TALON,

Flipster aims to connect with a younger, digital-native audience that values “openness, creativity and inclusion” — ideals shared by the crypto community. The partnership will launch with co-branded content, digital activations, and campaigns designed to make crypto more accessible and interactive for fans. TALON CEO Sean Zhang echoed the excitement, saying the partnership reflects a shared drive for innovation and boundary-pushing. With over a million users in 200 countries, Flipster plans to fully roll out the Flipster Talon brand by June 2025.

Sui-Based Game XOCIETY Partners with Adidas for Web3 Integration

On May 6, blockchain game XOCIETY revealed a new partnership with Adidas, aimed at bringing exclusive ALTS by Adidas content into its Sui-powered gaming platform. ALTS is a unique NFT avatar collection introduced by Adidas in 2023, featuring over 20,000 digital characters.

The collaboration blends fashion, gaming, and blockchain tech, with both companies focusing on identity, creativity, and immersive experiences. While full details are still under wraps, XOCIETY hinted that its XCS system — a core element of its gameplay — will play a significant role in realizing the integration.

Backed by major investors like Hashed, Spartan, and KRAFTON, XOCIETY leverages the Sui blockchain for on-chain gaming, enabling users to truly own their avatars and items.

Commenting on the announcement, the Sui team framed the partnership as more than just a deal — calling it a “statement” about the present reality of Web3 gaming. With Sui’s growth surging and over $2 billion in total value locked, this partnership further cements its place in the evolving digital landscape.

Kyrgyz Republic Teams with Binance to Advance Crypto Ecosystem

The Kyrgyz Republic has taken a significant step toward embracing cryptocurrency by forming a strategic partnership with Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. This collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), signals the government’s intention to integrate cryptocurrency into the country’s financial infrastructure.

Although cryptocurrency trading is legal in Kyrgyzstan, the country currently lacks the comprehensive regulatory frameworks seen in other regions such as the UAE and the European Union.

Through this partnership, Binance will collaborate with the Kyrgyz Republic’s National Agency for Investments to help introduce digital currency solutions into the country’s existing payment systems.

Kyrylo Khomiakov, Binance’s Regional Head, highlighted that the initiative would play a crucial role in advancing cryptocurrency adoption and promoting financial inclusion in Central Asia.

The Kyrgyz Republic is also focusing on enhancing its cross-border payments, particularly within the Central Asia region and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). By leveraging Binance Pay, the country aims to provide its citizens and businesses with secure, cost-effective, and instant crypto transactions.

The partnership will also include educational programs aimed at raising awareness about blockchain technology and digital finance, a move that will be pivotal in reaching Kyrgyzstan’s largely unbanked population.

IOTA Launches TWIN Foundation to Modernize Global Trade

The IOTA Foundation has teamed up with five global organizations to launch the TWIN Foundation, a bold initiative aimed at transforming global trade by making it more sustainable, transparent, and inclusive.

The partnership includes the World Economic Forum, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, TradeMark Africa, the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation, and the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade. The TWIN Foundation will oversee the Trade Worldwide Information Network (TWIN), a decentralized platform built on IOTA’s advanced distributed ledger technology.

Announced at the AfCFTA Digital Trade Forum in Lusaka, Zambia, on May 8, TWIN represents a departure from recent protectionist trade trends. The initiative focuses on creating a connected global supply chain rather than further fragmentation.

Dominik Schiener, co-founder of IOTA, emphasized that TWIN aims to provide decentralized, open, and immutable digital infrastructure to link countries and businesses globally.

TWIN seeks to address inefficiencies in international trade by offering smarter border management and enhanced digital services. It allows real-time data exchanges between borders and sectors, incorporating tools like digital product passports and decentralized identifiers.

The platform has already been deployed in several projects, including tracking imports and exports between the UK, Kenya, and the Netherlands. As IOTA upgrades its network, the TWIN initiative is poised to shape the future of international trade.

Coinbase & Riot Games Unlocking an Esport Alliance

Coinbase has announced an exciting partnership with Riot Games to become the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange and official blockchain technology partner for global esports competitions in League of Legends (LoL) and VALORANT. This collaboration aims to bring the worlds of esports and cryptocurrency closer, combining their shared values of innovation and economic freedom.

The partnership kicks off at Masters (M2) in Toronto, Canada, and will feature engaging activations for fans across both games’ global esports calendars, including major events like the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) and LoL Esports’ Worlds and MSI tournaments. Coinbase plans to introduce new in-game segments, such as the “Econ Report” for VALORANT and “Gold Grind” for LoL, which will provide live analysis of in-match currency movements and their impact on team strategies. Additionally, viewers can look forward to exclusive “drops,” such as emotes and icons, and special promotions with prizes, including all-expenses-paid trips to major esports events.

The partnership also aims to explore new opportunities for fan engagement through Web3 technology, further enhancing the esports experience. Coinbase’s presence in esports continues to grow, building on their existing partnerships with organizations like Team Liquid, as well as teams in the WNBA, NBA, Formula 1, and Bundesliga.

BNP Paribas and Pi Network to Offer SEPA Transfers

BNP Paribas has entered the crypto space with a game-changing partnership with Pi Network, combining traditional finance with blockchain technology to offer instant SEPA transfers. This alliance, integrating BNP Paribas’s open banking APIs with Pi Network’s Nexus Banking system, promises to revolutionize the European financial landscape. It allows for faster, cost-effective transactions and aims to boost institutional trust in crypto.

The collaboration also supports Pi Network’s goal of promoting large-scale adoption, offering real-time settlements for businesses. With recent updates to Pi Network’s wallet activation system, verified users can easily access crypto services, furthering financial inclusion. By working with providers like Banxa, Pi expands its reach globally.

This union highlights the growing trend of hybrid finance systems, blending centralized banking with decentralized blockchain. With the PI token currently at $0.59, technical indicators suggest a potential rise to $1, making this partnership a key catalyst for future growth.

