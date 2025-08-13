AdEx Partners With CoinGecko To Enhance AURA AI Agent With Real-Time Data

In Brief AdEx has partnered with CoinGecko to integrate real-time market data into its AURA AI framework, enhancing its ability to offer personalized, autonomous recommendations and expand asset coverage for Web3 users.

Developer of UX-focused Web3 infrastructure products, AdEx, announced a new strategic partnership with CoinGecko for its AURA Web3 AI agent framework. With this integration, AdEx’s AURA now utilizes the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to access real-time on-chain market data, including token prices, trading volumes, and market capitalizations. Through CoinGecko’s MCP, AURA can now retrieve real-time data for over 9 million tokens across more than 1,500 exchanges and 200 networks, which enhances its ability to provide faster, more accurate, and context-aware recommendations.

AURA examines users’ on-chain activities, assets, and market trends to offer personalized strategies aimed at portfolio growth. Operating autonomously, AURA identifies high-impact opportunities such as airdrops, DeFi yield, NFT mints, and liquidation risks, and actively guides users to act on these insights without the need for manual input or prompts. The framework is designed for smooth integration with wallets, decentralised applications (dApps), and explorers, allowing for easy and efficient execution of advanced strategies.

New Partnership Enhances AURA’s Capabilities, Introducing Real-Time Data And Expanded Asset Coverage

As part of a new strategic collaboration with CoinGecko, several key enhancements have been introduced to AURA’s capabilities. These improvements include trustless and verifiable data, as the CoinGecko Model Context Protocol (MCP) operates on-chain, ensuring that AURA functions with decentralized and transparent information—critical for autonomous decision-making agents. Additionally, the integration of real-time data improves strategy timing and execution, allowing AURA to provide more accurate recommendations and help users take advantage of market opportunities at the most opportune moments.

AURA’s asset coverage has also been expanded, providing insights into a wider range of tokens, including long-tail assets and new listings, moving beyond just the top-cap assets. Furthermore, the use of CoinGecko MCP’s on-chain structure allows for greater composability with smart contracts, potentially enabling AURA to execute strategies autonomously via smart contracts in the future. This system also offers higher reliability in volatile markets, as CoinGecko MCP performs consistently under heavy market pressure, providing AURA with continuous access to timely data even during periods of high activity.

This partnership represents a notable milestone in AURA’s development, as it further integrates with leading Web3 infrastructure to enhance intelligence, automation, and the value delivered to users throughout the ecosystem.

AdEx, established in 2017, was created with the goal of revolutionizing digital advertising through the use of blockchain technology. Over the years, it has developed into a strong ecosystem, expanding its range of products with forward-thinking tools such as AdEx AURA — an AI-driven agent framework specifically designed to enhance and simplify the Web3 experience.

AURA continuously monitors the market, offering personalized recommendations and even taking action on behalf of the user based on their on-chain activity and risk preferences. From identifying optimal lending protocols and maximizing decentralised finance (DeFi) yields to claiming airdrops and minting non-fungible tokens (NFTs), AURA manages the intricate tasks, allowing the user to focus on their strategy without dealing with the complexities.

