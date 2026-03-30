Aave V4 Goes Live With New Market Structure, Enhanced Security, And Scalable DeFi Lending Framework

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Aave has launched V4 on Ethereum, introducing a multi-hub liquidity architecture and Aave Pro interface to enhance DeFi lending, efficiency, and security.

Aave, a decentralized finance protocol operating on Ethereum, has announced the launch of Aave V4 on the Ethereum mainnet, introducing a new architecture centered around multiple liquidity hubs. The initial deployment includes three primary hubs, designed to structure liquidity and borrowing activity while maintaining a user experience similar to Aave V3, with changes streamlined through a dedicated interface known as Aave Pro.

Aave Pro serves as the primary interface for V4, aggregating all hubs and their associated spokes into a single view. The system allows users to access information on assets, interest rates, and available markets without requiring a detailed understanding of the underlying architecture. Through this interface, users can supply and borrow assets across different segments of the protocol from a unified account perspective.

Liquidity Hub Architecture And Market Structure

Within the new structure, the Core Hub functions as the central liquidity layer, hosting the largest number of assets and acting as the primary routing venue. Additional components include e-Mode Spokes, which are designed for assets with correlated price behavior, allowing for increased borrowing efficiency due to reduced volatility between collateral and borrowed assets. The Prime Hub is intended for participants seeking more controlled collateral exposure, while the Plus Hub is structured to support more complex stablecoin-based strategies operating under separate limits.

At launch, all hubs have been introduced with conservative supply and borrowing limits as part of a security-focused approach. These parameters are expected to be adjusted over time by the Aave DAO as real-world usage data becomes available.

The Aave Pro interface has been developed to cater to experienced users seeking full access to the protocol’s expanded market structure. It provides visibility into key metrics such as risk exposure, health factors, and interest rates, enabling more precise management of positions. Additional features are expected to be introduced as the platform evolves.

Security considerations played a central role in the development of Aave V4. The protocol underwent an extensive review process totaling approximately 345 days, involving multiple audit firms, independent researchers, and a public security competition. Additional assessments were conducted by firms including Trail of Bits, Blackthorn, and ChainSecurity, with findings made publicly available. The development process also incorporated formal verification and early-stage architectural analysis in collaboration with Certora.

The initial rollout of Aave V4 includes a limited set of markets and governance mechanisms designed to support gradual expansion. Future updates are expected to include increased liquidity caps, the introduction of additional spokes, and deployment across other blockchain networks, subject to governance decisions and observed performance in live conditions. The protocol’s governance forum will continue to serve as the primary venue for proposals and decision-making related to its ongoing development.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

