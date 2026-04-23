Aave Moves To Stabilize Crisis After KelpDAO Incident, Stani Kulechov Leads Coordinated Recovery Push Across Partners

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Aave founder Stani Kulechov outlines coordinated recovery efforts after the KelpDAO incident, including partner actions and a $70M ETH recovery aimed at stabilizing markets and limiting exposure.

Stani Kulechov, founder of the liquidity protocol Aave, has commented on the developments following the KelpDAO incident, describing the past several days as highly demanding while outlining ongoing efforts to stabilize the situation. He emphasized that the primary focus remains on users, with decisions aimed at restoring orderly market conditions and achieving the most favorable outcome possible.

According to protocol founder, teams have been working continuously and have made progress across several potential solutions in coordination with multiple partners. He noted that the Arbitrum Security Council has recovered approximately $70 million in ETH, a development that could significantly reduce overall exposure. Discussions around additional measures are ongoing, and he expressed confidence that a constructive resolution will be reached.

He also stressed the importance of analyzing the incident and drawing lessons from it, while cautioning against assigning blame, stating that such actions do not contribute to resolving the situation. His current efforts, he said, are fully concentrated on ensuring the best possible outcome for Aave users and the protocol itself. He described Aave as a central part of his professional work and characterized the situation as a pivotal moment not only for the platform but for decentralized finance more broadly. He acknowledged the support received from industry participants and confirmed that updates will continue to be shared as developments occur.

The past few days have been intense, but I wanted to give some updates as we continue to work on this. Our priority is our users, and every decision we are making is aimed at an orderly return to normal market conditions and the best possible outcome for everyone involved.… — Stani (@StaniKulechov) April 22, 2026

Sharp Decline In Deposits Signals Market Reaction

These remarks come at a time of significant market reaction. Aave, one of the largest lending platforms in decentralized finance, experienced a sharp decline in deposits, losing approximately $15.1 billion within a span of three and a half days. Total deposits dropped from $48.5 billion to $30.7 billion, representing a reduction of roughly one-third of the platform’s capital in a short period. A portion of these funds appears to have shifted to other platforms perceived as more secure, including SparkLend, which reportedly absorbed about $1.3 billion during the same timeframe.

The movement of funds was not characterized as a broad market sell-off but rather as a targeted response to a specific exploit that raised concerns about the structural resilience of decentralized finance systems, particularly in scenarios where assumptions about collateral reliability fail.

Exploit Details Highlight Structural Vulnerabilities

The incident originated on April 18, when attackers targeted KelpDAO’s LayerZero bridge. By exploiting a vulnerability, they were able to mint approximately 116,500 rsETH tokens, with an estimated value of $293 million, despite the absence of underlying ETH backing. Initially, these tokens appeared valid within the system, enabling further activity.

The attacker proceeded to use the unbacked rsETH as collateral within Aave’s V3 and V4 markets on Ethereum and Arbitrum. Due to initial pricing mechanisms recognizing the tokens as legitimate, this allowed the borrowing of between $190 million and $236 million in WETH and wstETH. By the time the tokens were identified as lacking value, significant financial damage had already occurred.

Estimates of the resulting bad debt vary, ranging from approximately $123 million, assuming losses are distributed among all rsETH holders, to as much as $230 million if concentrated in specific markets. It has been clarified that Aave’s core smart contracts were not directly compromised. Instead, the issue stemmed from the acceptance of rsETH as credible collateral, highlighting vulnerabilities in risk assessment frameworks within decentralized finance systems.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

