Aave Founder Calls For DAO Governance Reform To Strengthen DeFi Growth

Founder of the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave, Stani Kulechov, has proposed reforms to the governance structure used by decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). In a recent post on the social media platform X, he argued that the current governance model used by many DAOs has become inefficient and overly complex, slowing decision-making through lengthy discussions, preliminary “temperature checks,” and multiple voting stages.

Stani Kulechov noted that he has spent nearly a decade working in DeFi and described the growth of Aave during that period. Developed by Aave Labs together with a distributed network of service providers operating through the DAO, the lending protocol has evolved into one of the most widely used systems in decentralized finance. According to the statement, the protocol has processed more than one trillion dollars in loan originations across several market cycles while remaining operational through periods of market instability that affected many centralized competitors.

Despite these achievements, the protocol founder suggested that DeFi still represents a relatively small portion of the broader financial system. Aave currently holds roughly 30 percent of the sector’s total value locked (TVL), yet the total size of the decentralized finance market remains close to the levels recorded in 2021, at around $120 billion. By comparison, traditional lending markets operate on a vastly larger scale, reaching tens of trillions of dollars globally, with the United States mortgage market alone estimated at roughly $12 trillion.

He described Aave as one of the most established DAOs in the decentralized finance ecosystem, citing its extensive governance history and high level of participant involvement. However, he argued that maturity alone does not guarantee long-term competitive advantages. New projects with fewer legacy constraints and substantial funding may be able to move faster in developing and launching new features.

DAO Governance Must Evolve As Aave Advances Toward V4

Stani Kulechov further addressed broader structural challenges facing DAOs. While the model was designed to enable open participation in financial systems, he stated that governance processes can become slow and politically influenced. Decisions that might otherwise be made quickly can require weeks of discussion and voting, potentially allowing competitors to advance more rapidly. In some cases, he said, governance dynamics begin to resemble political systems, where attention and alliances influence outcomes rather than technical or economic considerations.

Despite these criticisms, the proposal does not call for abandoning decentralized governance entirely.

Instead, he suggested modifying the model to maintain transparency and community oversight while enabling faster operational execution. Under this concept, key protocol rules would remain encoded in smart contracts, treasury activity would stay visible on-chain, and token holders would retain authority over major strategic decisions. Day-to-day execution, however, would be led by founders or teams responsible for implementing strategy and delivering results, with performance remaining publicly verifiable on blockchain networks.

The statement also highlighted the technical development of the protocol itself. The current version of the platform, V3, secures more than $40 billion in digital assets and is considered stable infrastructure that does not require major structural changes. Future expansion is expected to rely on the upcoming V4 framework, described as a modular lending infrastructure designed to support a wider range of financial use cases.

Stani Kulechov further explained that recent organizational changes have been made to concentrate resources on the core protocol. Several projects previously developed under the Avara umbrella were either discontinued or transferred, allowing engineering talent and technology to be redirected toward the Aave ecosystem. Product offerings have also been simplified, focusing on applications and tools intended for developers, institutional users, and retail participants.

The long-term objective outlined in the proposal is to position Aave as a trusted financial infrastructure capable of serving both decentralized finance users and participants in the broader global economy. According to Kulechov, the potential scale of decentralized lending could reach hundreds of trillions of dollars if blockchain-based financial systems expand beyond their current niche. Although the protocol has already operated for nearly a decade, he emphasized that the development of DeFi infrastructure remains in its early stages.

