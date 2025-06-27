Aave Deploys V3 On Aptos, Launches $100K CTF Challenge Following Cantina-Led Security Review

Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Aave has deployed its V3 version on the Layer 1 Aptos blockchain and launched a Capture The Flag (CTF) event with $100,000 in rewards for participants.

The Aave V3 deployment on Aptos represents a complex adaptation of a leading DeFi platform to a Move-based blockchain environment. Built entirely using the Move programming language, this implementation is designed to align Aave’s protocol architecture with the language’s unique safety features and structural requirements.

A security firm, Cantina, performed a thorough review of the codebase, focusing on key elements such as lending mechanisms, incentive structures, and oracle integrations.

The collaboration has progressed into a live adversarial test to assess the protocol’s resilience. Aave and Cantina have initiated a $100,000 mainnet CTF challenge, where four contracts, each containing $25,000 in active liquidity, are exposed to controlled exploit attempts. Security researchers who successfully identify legitimate vulnerabilities can keep the assets they recover, with the objective of validating the protocol’s security in realistic conditions.

Aave V3 Deployment On Aptos Undergoes Security Review By Cantina With Move Integration And Community-Led Testing

Aave V3 represents the newest version of the decentralized lending protocol Aave, designed to enable the borrowing and lending of digital assets. This update includes advancements such as enhanced risk management capabilities, increased capital efficiency, and support for operation across multiple blockchain networks.

The protocol’s deployment on the Aptos blockchain marks its initial expansion beyond Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible platforms. This integration takes advantage of Aptos’s high transaction throughput, low fees, and the security benefits provided by the Move programming language. The rollout began with a testnet phase aimed at assessing the protocol’s safety, stability, and performance within the Aptos environment.

Move introduces a clear distinction between logic and state by representing digital assets as resources, effectively preventing common issues such as reentrancy and duplication. Its language design and runtime enforce type constraints, access control, and transaction validation. Adapting Aave V3 to the Aptos blockchain involved a comprehensive redevelopment of fundamental components.

Core modules related to lending, rewards, oracle integration, and access control were restructured using Move’s resource-oriented model. Each module was developed as a standalone package with well-defined ownership and boundaries, with interfaces statically specified. Role management and oracle interactions adhered to fixed entry points and mandatory registration, while mechanisms for emission tracking and interest calculation were designed to ensure consistent behavior.

Cantina performed a detailed security review focusing on peripheral packages and their interactions with pool mechanics, incentive structures, and oracle functions. Particular attention was given to user reward distribution, strategy configurations, and normalization of asset identifiers. Updates to reward management ensured reliable state transitions, and oracle logic was standardized for uniform data sourcing and scaling. Deployment procedures were evaluated for predictability and repeatability. Cantina’s review process was structured around Aave’s modular Move-based implementation, assigning experts to specific domains including lending, incentives, and oracle frameworks.

This process uncovered multiple issues, including one of high severity. In addition to formal security audits, Aave and Cantina organized two public competitions covering both EVM and Move codebases, attracting over 700 participants. This extensive community engagement enabled broad examination and generated valuable insights from a diverse group of security researchers.

