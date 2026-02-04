en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
February 04, 2026

Aave DAO Proposes To Freeze Select Aave V3 Deployments And Introduce $2M Revenue Guarantee For Future Expansions

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 04, 2026 at 2:25 am Updated: February 04, 2026 at 2:25 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 04, 2026 at 2:25 am
Aave DAO Proposes To Freeze Select Aave V3 Deployments And Introduce $2M Revenue Guarantee For Future Expansions

Decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) responsible for overseeing the Aave Protocol, one of the largest decentralized finance lending platforms, has published a new Aave Request for Comment (ARFC) entitled “Focusing the Aave V3 Multichain Strategy – Phase 1”, presenting a proposal aimed at rationalizing the current multichain deployment structure of Aave V3.

According to the proposal, the initial stage of the strategy would involve placing the existing Aave V3 deployments on zkSync, Metis, and Soneium into a frozen state. In parallel, the proposal introduces a new policy under which any future Aave V3 deployment would be required to be supported by a minimum annual revenue commitment of 2 million US dollars from the host blockchain network. 

The objective of this requirement is to improve alignment between operational costs, risk exposure, and the expected economic return associated with maintaining deployments on additional chains.

Aave V3 currently operates across a number of blockchain networks, each of which generates ongoing operational obligations, continuous monitoring needs, and governance-related workloads associated with configuration updates and asset management. 

Every additional instance also expands the overall risk profile of the protocol, even in cases where user activity remains limited. The proposal notes that, over time, it has become evident that only a small number of deployed instances account for the majority of user engagement, total value locked, and protocol revenue. 

In contrast, several deployments continue to require meaningful attention from service providers and governance participants while contributing only marginally to the broader ecosystem.

The deployments on zkSync, Metis, and Soneium are identified as examples of instances that fall into this lower-impact category. The proposal describes these markets as displaying consistently low usage levels, lacking indicators of organic growth, and offering no realistic near-term prospects of becoming material contributors to the overall Aave network. 

Maintaining these deployments in their current form is described as offering limited strategic or economic benefit while diverting operational focus and governance resources that could be allocated to higher-impact initiatives.

Aave DAO Proposes New Deployment Policy For Future Aave V3 Expansions

The proposal further emphasizes the broader value that an Aave deployment can bring to an emerging blockchain network. As one of the most established decentralized finance protocols, Aave is characterized as having a meaningful capacity to stimulate on-chain activity and contribute to ecosystem development when a deployment is properly structured and supported. 

However, the proposal also highlights that the technical, operational, and governance work required to launch and maintain a deployment, as well as the ongoing involvement of service providers, has not always been fully reflected in past expansion decisions. In light of current revenue performance across existing instances, the authors argue that deployment decisions must place greater weight on financial sustainability and risk management.

In order to address these considerations, the proposal recommends that any future Aave V3 deployment should be conditional on a guaranteed minimum annual revenue floor of 2 million US dollars, provided by the target chain. 

This measure is presented as a mechanism to ensure that new deployments generate sufficient economic returns to justify the associated time commitment, infrastructure requirements, and exposure to operational and protocol-level risks.

In its concluding section, the proposal states that the outlined measures are intended to concentrate governance and operational efforts on higher-revenue opportunities, ensure that the Aave ecosystem captures a fair share of the upside from successful deployments, reduce the number of low-impact instances over time, and secure appropriate compensation for the value delivered to partner networks. 

The changes are also expected to lower overall operational complexity and risk by gradually offboarding underperforming deployments and limiting future expansion to environments with clear and sustainable economic justification.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Order Books Are Back: How A Zero-Knowledge CLOB DEX Could Unlock DeFi’s Full Potential

by Alisa Davidson
February 04, 2026

BNB Chain Introduces Unified Framework For Intelligent NFTs with Hybrid On-Chain And Off-Chain Architecture

by Alisa Davidson
February 04, 2026

Bitwise CIO Warns Crypto Winter Persists Since January 2025 But Highlights Signs Of Potential Recovery

by Alisa Davidson
February 04, 2026

Pharos Launches $10M RealFi Incubator With Draper Dragon And Lightspeed Faction

by Alisa Davidson
February 03, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Order Books Are Back: How A Zero-Knowledge CLOB DEX Could Unlock DeFi’s Full Potential

by Alisa Davidson
February 04, 2026

BNB Chain Introduces Unified Framework For Intelligent NFTs with Hybrid On-Chain And Off-Chain Architecture

by Alisa Davidson
February 04, 2026

Bitwise CIO Warns Crypto Winter Persists Since January 2025 But Highlights Signs Of Potential Recovery

by Alisa Davidson
February 04, 2026

Pharos Launches $10M RealFi Incubator With Draper Dragon And Lightspeed Faction

by Alisa Davidson
February 03, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Order Books Are Back: How A Zero-Knowledge CLOB DEX Could Unlock DeFi’s Full Potential
News Report Technology
Order Books Are Back: How A Zero-Knowledge CLOB DEX Could Unlock DeFi’s Full Potential
by Alisa Davidson
February 4, 2026
BNB Chain Introduces Unified Framework For Intelligent NFTs with Hybrid On-Chain And Off-Chain Architecture
News Report Technology
BNB Chain Introduces Unified Framework For Intelligent NFTs with Hybrid On-Chain And Off-Chain Architecture
by Alisa Davidson
February 4, 2026
Bitwise CIO Warns Crypto Winter Persists Since January 2025 But Highlights Signs Of Potential Recovery
News Report Technology
Bitwise CIO Warns Crypto Winter Persists Since January 2025 But Highlights Signs Of Potential Recovery
by Alisa Davidson
February 4, 2026
Pharos Launches $10M RealFi Incubator With Draper Dragon And Lightspeed Faction
News Report Technology
Pharos Launches $10M RealFi Incubator With Draper Dragon And Lightspeed Faction
by Alisa Davidson
February 3, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.