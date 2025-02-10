Aave Community Proposes Deployment Of Aave V3 On Soneium, With $100M ASTR Liquidity Incentive Campaign

In Brief Aave has published a proposal to explore the potential deployment of Aave V3 on Soneium, aiming to gauge community interest.

Community of the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform Aave published a proposal to explore the possibility of deploying Aave V3 on Soneium, an Ethereum Layer 2 solution developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs, a partnership between Sony Group Corporation and Startale Group seeking to gauge community interest.

This initiative presents an opportunity to integrate with a consumer-oriented Ethereum Layer 2 solution and leverage Sony’s distribution channels, reaching real-world consumers. Soneium, built on the OP Stack, offers a scalable, low-cost, and highly interoperable infrastructure for DeFi protocols. If implemented, the deployment would position Aave within an Ethereum Layer 2 aimed at mainstream adoption, potentially unlocking access to Sony’s user base and a diverse ecosystem spanning DeFi, gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), real-world assets (RWAs), and entertainment applications.

Proposal to deploy @aave on Sony's chain, Soneium bringing Aave closer to consumers. pic.twitter.com/gXWfQuaPrL — Stani.eth (@StaniKulechov) February 10, 2025

The integration of Aave with Soneium offers several key advantages, including the opportunity to leverage Sony’s existing user base and expand Aave’s reach through Soneium’s distribution networks, ultimately working towards mainstream adoption. Soneium has already processed over 10 million on-chain transactions, with more than 2 million unique wallet addresses, and secured over $45 million in total value within three weeks of its launch. This growth positions Aave to establish itself as a major liquidity provider and early mover in the Soneium ecosystem, potentially capturing a rapidly expanding market focused on real-world adoption, such as exploring JPY-USD carry trades on-chain.

Additionally, Aave would benefit from close integration with Soneium’s quickly growing DeFi ecosystem, which includes partnerships with top-tier decentralized applications (dApps) such as Uniswap, Velodrome, QuickSwap, Stargate, Squid, Lido, StakeStone, Mellow, Solv, and OpenEden. Soneium is also among the first blockchains chosen for Uniswap v4 deployment, with Uniswap’s frontend supported by Uniswap Labs. Operating on the OP Stack, Soneium offers a high throughput and low gas fee environment, ensuring a seamless user experience and efficient lending services.

Moreover, Soneium is equipped with infrastructure, including Chainlink, Pyth, RedStone, LayerZero, Axelar, Superbridge, Across, Hyperlane, Li.Fi, Jumper Exchange, and The Graph. Aave users may also receive liquidity incentives through upcoming ecosystem-wide campaigns on Soneium, helping to bootstrap liquidity for Aave within this quickly developing environment.

Unveiling Liquidity Incentive Campaign To Support Liquidity On Soneium

The proposal also outlines an ecosystem-wide liquidity incentive campaign, with a targeted commitment of seven figures in USD (equivalent to 100,000,000 ASTR), aimed at supporting DeFi protocols, including Aave, to help establish liquidity on Soneium. Additionally, Soneium is open to integrating and promoting the use of the GHO stablecoin within its ecosystem, particularly for future real-world applications.

The Aave community is encouraged to provide feedback on this proposal, as it will help assess whether to move forward with a detailed Aave Request for Comment (ARFC) for the Aave V3 deployment on Soneium. The community’s input will be critical in ensuring that the integration aligns with Aave’s objectives and meets the interests of its members.

