News Report Technology
September 20, 2024

Aave Community Advocates For Cutting WBTC’s LTV Ratio To 0 In New Proposal 

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 20, 2024
Edited and fact-checked: September 20, 2024 at 5:07 am

In Brief

LlamaRisk suggests reducing the LTV ratio for WBTC to 0 as well as supply and borrow caps on Aave markets to ensure stability for users.

Provider of risk management services LlamaRisk issued the Aave Request for Final Comments (ARFC) proposal, which recommends reducing the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) to 0 and reducing supply and borrow caps on markets of the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Aave. This recommendation stems from concerns regarding BitGo’s custody transition for WBTC, with the goal of ensuring stability for current users.

The proposed adjustments are aimed at mitigating potential risks rather than addressing immediate threats, and Aave plans to implement these changes gradually, allowing for a reversal once trust is reestablished.

It is expected that the WBTC LTV ratio will be lowered to 0 across all V3 instances, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Harmony, Optimism, and Polygon. This measure will prevent any further borrowing against WBTC collateral while ensuring that the positions of existing users remain unaffected. Additionally, it is recommended to lower supply and borrow caps to a level 5-10% above current utilization, which will limit further exposure to WBTC while still providing some flexibility for users to adjust their positions.

After gathering community feedback, the ARFC will be submitted for a snapshot vote to seek final approval. If a consensus is achieved, an Aave Improvement Proposal (AIP) will be presented to implement the suggested changes.

WBTC is a tokenized representation of Bitcoin, enabling holders to utilize Bitcoin’s value within DeFi applications for trading, lending, and liquidity purposes. Each WBTC is fully backed 1:1 by Bitcoin.

BitGo announced a transition in the legal custody of WBTC to a “multi-jurisdictional and multi-institutional” joint venture with BiT Global as part of a strategic partnership involving Justin Sun and the Tron ecosystem in August. The management of wrapped Bitcoin, currently valued at $9.2 billion, is set to be expanded to two new entities located in Hong Kong and Singapore in September and October.

Aave Protocol functions as a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity platform that enables individuals to participate as suppliers, borrowers, or liquidators. Recently, the Aave Chan Initiative (ACI) proposed an ARFC to incorporate Coinbase’s cbBTC into the Aave V3 protocol on the Base blockchain. cbBTC is a new wrapped Bitcoin introduced by Coinbase, designed to provide Bitcoin holders with more options for engaging in DeFi activities on Aave V3.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.