A New Vector Of Crypto Development: An Insider’s Look At The Hack Seasons Conference

With July behind us, it’s a good time to look back at one of the month’s highlights — the Hack Season Conference in Cannes. The event brought together key figures from the crypto industry across the Far East and beyond. Host Nikita Sachdev, CEO and founder of the PR agency Luna PR, set the tone from the very start:

“What is truly worth building in this market right now? We all need a strong reality checkpoint.”

Participants:

Nikita Sachdev , founder of Luna PR;

, founder of Luna PR; Nenter , Global CEO of BitMart;

, Global CEO of BitMart; Ryan , co-founder of Hashed;

, co-founder of Hashed; Terence, founder & CEO of Humanity Protocol.

According to the moderator, the themes of survival and building in the current crypto cycle are top of mind for everyone. On one hand, Bitcoin and Nasdaq reflect institutional optimism: ETFs are absorbing massive flows, and big players are becoming increasingly active. On the other hand, most altcoins are facing a tough period — liquidity is draining, partly due to scandals involving pump-and-dump schemes, meme coins, and aggressive market makers.

What Was Discussed: Key Takeaways

Survival Mode vs. Building Mode

Nenter (BitMart) noted a “market bifurcation”: Bitcoin and Nasdaq are growing, while the altcoin market is “bleeding” due to liquidity outflow. Investors are learning from past mistakes, with transparency frameworks (such as those from BlockWorks) emerging. However, over the next 18–24 months, he predicts continued sell-offs of venture-backed projects.

Ryan (Hashed) pointed out that over the past five years, the total market cap of all altcoins has declined. He highlighted two key drivers of token success: actual revenue and an engaged community. Meme coins may gain temporary traction, but in the long run, only projects with strong complementary services and sustainable tokenomics will survive.

Terence (Humanity Protocol) added that the market is oversaturated with tokens: thousands of projects are competing for attention, but only a few offer real utility or generate income for token holders.

New Trends and Hot Areas

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is gradually regaining attention after a period of undervaluation. The success of Hyperliquid is inspiring the development of “hyperliquid” products in other sectors — derivatives, meme coins, and options markets.

Tokenized assets and Real-World Assets (RWA) are emerging as the next phase of growth. Institutional investors are seeking stable income sources, focusing on assets that can provide dividends or coupon payments.

Security tokens and IP tokenization are also on the rise. Ryan emphasized the untapped potential of intellectual property: the global market for patents and copyrights lacks liquidity in traditional finance, while blockchain enables the creation of a transparent, global IP marketplace.

How Investment Theses Have Evolved from 2021 to 2025

Ryan shared a case from his own fund: they participated in creating the K-pop group “Triple S”, where NFTs served purely as monetization tools, not speculative assets. In 2024 alone, the group generated over $20 million in revenue without launching its own token. The takeaway: projects should focus on building real businesses, not just pumping token prices.

Terence noted that the token explosion has made it harder to filter reliable projects. Investors are now highly selective — evaluating the team, product, and long-term roadmap with increasing scrutiny.

Nenter emphasized the growing importance of traditional equity components (such as SAFEs and venture rounds) alongside token sales. Investors are paying close attention to how much value is returned via company equity.

Centralized Exchanges and Convergence with TradFi

Nenter believes that the issuance of tokenized stocks, credit products, and stablecoins is no longer a novelty but a necessary service package for any centralized exchange that wants to compete with traditional financial institutions. In the long term, centralized exchanges will evolve into a “version 2.5 of the internet,” gradually integrating with TradFi infrastructure while retaining a blockchain core.

Terence added that end users do not care whether they are using Web 2.0 or Web 3.0 — what matters is that the service works. Most traders still use Binance, Coinbase, or BitMart and only occasionally interact with DEXs.

Decentralization: Absolute or Pragmatic?

The panel agreed that full decentralization is not always effective. Not every project needs its own token. The era of “decentralize everything” has given way to an era of “deep analysis”: it is essential to understand where blockchain is justified and where traditional architecture is sufficient. Increasing regulatory pressure makes complete decentralization harder to sustain, so hybrid models — partly centralized, partly decentralized — are more likely to survive and scale.

What’s Still Worth Building? A Market Reality Check

