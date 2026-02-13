9 RWA Platforms Turning Illiquid Assets Into On-Chain Markets

In Brief RWA platforms are transforming traditionally illiquid assets into functional on‑chain markets by providing the infrastructure needed for compliant issuance, fractional ownership, secondary trading, and faster settlement.

For decades, the biggest friction in traditional finance hasn’t been risk — it’s been liquidity. Private credit locks capital for years. Real estate demands large minimums and slow exits. Treasury access is gated behind intermediaries and settlement delays. Even when assets are “safe,” they’re often inaccessible, inflexible, and inefficient.

RWA tokenization changes that equation, but tokenization alone isn’t enough. Wrapping an asset in a token doesn’t automatically create a market. Liquidity requires infrastructure: compliant issuance, investor gating, secondary transfer mechanisms, custody, settlement, and distribution.

That’s where RWA platforms come in.

Unlike pure tooling layers, these platforms actively turn illiquid assets into functional on-chain markets — enabling fractional ownership, programmable yield, secondary trading, and faster settlement while maintaining regulatory constraints. Many are already handling real volume and institutional capital.

Below are nine RWA platforms already live that are doing exactly that.

Ondo Finance: Bringing Treasuries and Yield On-Chain

Ondo Finance has emerged as one of the most visible platforms bridging traditional fixed income and crypto-native liquidity. Its core focus is simple but powerful: tokenize high-quality, yield-bearing assets like U.S. Treasuries and money market equivalents, then make them usable on-chain.

Products like OUSG (tokenized short-term treasuries) and USDY (yield-bearing stablecoin-like instruments) give investors exposure to real-world yields without exiting the blockchain environment. Ondo handles regulatory structuring, investor eligibility, and asset custody behind the scenes.

What makes Ondo a market platform — not just an issuer — is distribution. These assets integrate into DeFi ecosystems, can be used as collateral, and move with near-instant settlement. Liquidity emerges not from centralized exchanges, but from composability.

Ondo effectively turns government debt — one of the largest but most institutionally gated markets in the world — into programmable on-chain capital.

Centrifuge: Tokenized Private Credit Markets

Private credit is notoriously illiquid. Loans, invoices, and receivables are typically locked into bilateral agreements with limited transparency and long durations. Centrifuge attacks this problem head-on.

The platform enables asset originators to transform real-world credit pools into digital tokens which they can use to conduct financing on blockchain networks. Through structured pools investors access cash-flow-generating assets which smart contracts use to handle repayments and tranching and governance processes.

Centrifuge connects real-world borrowers to decentralized liquidity without sacrificing underwriting discipline. Asset verification, legal documentation, and risk assessment are built into the platform’s workflow.

By converting private credit into tokenized, composable instruments, Centrifuge creates markets where none previously existed — unlocking liquidity for one of the fastest-growing segments of global finance.

Securitize Markets: Regulated Secondary Liquidity

Securitize is best known for regulated token issuance, but its real leverage comes from Securitize Markets, which addresses the hardest RWA problem of all: secondary trading.

Most tokenized assets fail not at issuance, but post-launch. Without compliant transfer mechanisms and regulated venues, tokens remain effectively illiquid. Securitize Markets provides a framework for compliant secondary trading of tokenized securities.

Investor onboarding, KYC/AML, accreditation checks, and jurisdictional restrictions are enforced at both the platform and token level. This enables assets like private equity funds, real estate vehicles, and tokenized treasuries to change hands legally and transparently.

By enabling regulated liquidity rather than speculative trading, Securitize Markets turns static tokenized assets into living markets suitable for institutional participation.

Maple Finance: On-Chain Institutional Credit

Maple Finance focuses on a different illiquid asset class: institutional loans. Traditional corporate lending relies on opaque relationships, long lockups, and centralized intermediaries. Maple replaces this with permissioned, on-chain credit markets.

Borrowers are vetted by professional pool delegates who perform underwriting and risk management. Lenders gain exposure to yield-generating loans through structured pools represented by on-chain tokens.

While access is permissioned, settlement and transparency are fully on-chain. Loan terms, repayments, and defaults are visible and enforceable via smart contracts.

Maple transforms private debt — traditionally locked behind balance sheets and banks — into programmable, tradable yield exposure.

RealT: Fractionalized Real Estate Cash Flow

Real estate is one of the most illiquid asset classes in existence. High capital requirements, geographic friction, and slow exits keep most investors out. RealT addresses this by tokenizing rental properties and distributing cash flow on-chain.

Each property is represented by tokens that grant economic rights to rental income. Investors receive stablecoin distributions tied to real-world cash flows, often weekly or daily.

What sets RealT apart is its market orientation. Tokens can be transferred peer-to-peer, used in DeFi protocols, or held for yield — creating liquidity where traditional property ownership offers none.

While still niche, RealT demonstrates how physical assets with steady income streams can become on-chain financial primitives.

Provenance Blockchain: Purpose-Built RWA Infrastructure

Provenance Blockchain takes a vertical approach to RWA markets by providing a purpose-built chain optimized for financial assets.

Used by platforms like Figure and tZERO, Provenance supports tokenized mortgages, private credit, funds, and other structured products. Identity, compliance, and asset servicing are native features — not add-ons.

Because Provenance is designed specifically for RWAs, settlement finality, permissioning, and auditability are baked into the protocol. This reduces friction for institutions migrating assets on-chain.

Rather than forcing traditional assets into generalized smart contract environments, Provenance creates markets tailored to regulated financial instruments.

Polymesh: A Blockchain for Regulated Assets

Polymesh is another example of specialization over generalization. Built explicitly for security tokens and RWAs, it embeds identity and compliance directly at the protocol layer.

Participants must be verified, and asset transfers can enforce jurisdictional and regulatory rules automatically. This makes Polymesh suitable for equities, bonds, funds, and other regulated instruments that cannot exist in permissionless environments.

By reducing compliance complexity, Polymesh lowers the barrier to secondary liquidity. Issuers can launch assets knowing that downstream trading will remain compliant.

In doing so, Polymesh creates fertile ground for regulated on-chain markets that mirror — and improve upon — traditional exchanges.

Tokeny: Enabling Compliant Asset Transfer and Liquidity

Tokeny focuses on the operational reality of turning RWAs into transferable assets. Built around the ERC-3643 standard, Tokeny enables permissioned tokens that enforce compliance even during secondary transfers.

The system enables issuers to facilitate direct trading between users without needing centralized brokers or their manual trading approval process. The system verifies investor eligibility through token examination instead of using outside security measures.

Tokeny also supports lifecycle management: dividends, voting rights, redemptions, and reporting. These features are essential for real assets that generate ongoing obligations.

By making compliance-compatible liquidity programmable, Tokeny helps transform static tokenized assets into functional markets.

tZERO: Regulated On-Chain Trading Venues

Liquidity ultimately needs venues. tZERO operates regulated marketplaces for tokenized securities, combining blockchain settlement with traditional broker-dealer frameworks.

Assets traded on tZERO include tokenized equities and alternative investments, all within a compliant regulatory perimeter. Investors benefit from faster settlement, improved transparency, and expanded access.

tZERO doesn’t replace traditional exchanges — it augments them. By bringing on-chain infrastructure into regulated trading environments, it enables RWAs to move with digital efficiency while remaining institutionally acceptable.

As tokenized assets proliferate, platforms like tZERO provide the market structure needed to support real trading activity.

