8 RWA Tools Bridging TradFi And DeFi

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The integration of real-world assets into blockchain is being actively enabled by specialized infrastructure tools that translate traditional financial instruments into compliant, on-chain primitives, bridging TradFi and DeFi without disrupting institutional frameworks.

The convergence of traditional finance and decentralized finance is no longer theoretical. It is being actively engineered by a growing stack of tools designed to translate real-world assets into on-chain primitives. These tools don’t try to replace TradFi overnight. Instead, they abstract its complexity — legal agreements, compliance rules, custody, reporting — and expose it to blockchain networks in a way that smart contracts can understand and interact with.

At the center of this shift are RWA infrastructure providers. Some focus on token issuance and compliance, others on data, settlement, custody, or liquidity. Together, they form the connective tissue allowing real-world capital to move on-chain without breaking the regulatory or operational constraints institutions rely on.

Below are eight tools already in use that are quietly building the bridge between TradFi and DeFi.

Alt cap: Securitize is one of the best RWA tools for TradFi and DeFi in 2026.

Securitize operates as a full-stack tokenization and compliance platform for real-world assets. Its core value proposition lies in solving the hardest problem in RWA tokenization: regulatory alignment. Instead of issuing raw tokens and hoping compliance is handled elsewhere, Securitize embeds identity verification, investor accreditation, transfer restrictions, and reporting directly into the asset’s lifecycle.

Asset managers use Securitize to tokenize funds, equity, debt instruments, and private placements. Once issued, these tokens can exist on public blockchains while still respecting jurisdictional rules around who can hold or trade them. This allows traditionally off-chain securities to interact with DeFi protocols in a controlled, compliant way.

What makes Securitize particularly important is that it doesn’t attempt to disrupt institutions — it enables them. It provides familiar workflows, integrations with custodians, and regulatory clarity, which is why it has become a preferred partner for large asset managers entering the tokenization space.

Alt cap: Chainlink is a great RWA tool for bridging TradFi and DeFi in 2026.

Chainlink is often described as an oracle network, but in the context of RWAs, it functions as critical financial plumbing. Tokenized assets are only useful if on-chain systems can trust off-chain data such as asset prices, net asset value, reserve status, and corporate actions.

Through products like Proof of Reserve and NAV data feeds, Chainlink allows token issuers to cryptographically prove that real-world assets backing a token actually exist. For tokenized funds or commodities, this transparency is essential. DeFi protocols rely on Chainlink feeds to determine collateral values, liquidation thresholds, and interest rates.

Without a trusted data layer, RWAs would be little more than wrapped promises. Chainlink transforms them into verifiable, composable financial instruments that smart contracts can safely use.

Alt cap: Ondo Finance is an effective RWA tool for TradFi and DeFi in 2026.

Ondo Finance focuses on one of the most institutionally relevant segments of RWAs: fixed income. Its products tokenize exposure to U.S. Treasuries and other low-risk yield instruments, packaging them into on-chain tokens that can be held, transferred, or integrated into DeFi strategies.

Behind the scenes, Ondo works with regulated custodians and asset managers to hold the underlying securities. On-chain, users interact with simple ERC-20–style tokens that behave like any other crypto asset. This abstraction is powerful because it allows TradFi-grade yield products to plug directly into DeFi liquidity pools, DAOs, and treasury strategies.

Ondo’s approach shows how DeFi doesn’t need to reinvent finance — it can repackage it in a more efficient form.

Alt cap: Centrifuge is one of the best RWA tools for TradFi and DeFi in 2026.

Centrifuge addresses asset origination rather than asset management. Its protocol enables real-world businesses to tokenize cash-flow-producing assets like invoices, loans, and receivables. These assets are legally enforceable off-chain, but their economic rights are represented on-chain.

Through its Tinlake pools, Centrifuge structures these assets into risk tranches that investors can fund. DeFi liquidity enters the system, while repayments flow back on-chain. The protocol acts as a bridge between legal contracts and smart contracts, translating real-world obligations into blockchain-native yield.

Centrifuge is particularly significant because it brings DeFi liquidity into productive economic activity, not just financial speculation.

Alt cap: BlackRock is a great RWA tool for tokenized asset management in 2026.

BlackRock’s entry into tokenization via on-chain funds represents a shift in how asset managers think about settlement and distribution. Rather than launching a crypto-native product, BlackRock took an existing financial instrument — a money-market fund — and rebuilt its rails on blockchain infrastructure.

This approach allows institutional clients to hold tokenized fund shares with near-instant settlement while maintaining custody, reporting, and compliance standards. It signals to the market that blockchain is being treated not as a speculative layer, but as financial infrastructure.

When the world’s largest asset manager adopts tokenization, it legitimizes the entire RWA category.

Alt cap: Swarm Markets is the best RWA tool for tokenization and asset exchange in 2026.

Swarm Markets operates as a regulated digital asset exchange and tokenization platform focused on RWAs. It enables the issuance and trading of tokenized securities, commodities, and funds under European regulatory frameworks.

What distinguishes Swarm is its focus on secondary market liquidity. Tokenized assets need venues where they can trade efficiently, and Swarm provides regulated market access while still leveraging blockchain settlement.

This positions Swarm as a bridge between compliant asset issuance and on-chain liquidity.

Alt cap: Stellar is one of the best RWA tools for TradFi and DeFi in 2026.

Stellar is optimized for asset issuance and settlement rather than generalized smart contracts. Its design prioritizes speed, low cost, and built-in asset exchange, making it attractive for tokenized fiat, commodities, and real estate.

Many RWA projects choose Stellar because it simplifies issuance and cross-border transfers. Assets issued on Stellar can be traded natively on its decentralized exchange, reducing the need for external liquidity venues.

Stellar demonstrates that not all RWA infrastructure needs to be DeFi-heavy — sometimes efficiency and reliability matter more.

Plume Network

Alt cap: Plume is a new RWA tool for bringing Tradfi and defi together in 2026.

Plume is a newer blockchain designed specifically for RWAs. Rather than retrofitting compliance and asset logic onto a general-purpose chain, Plume builds these features into the base layer.

Its ecosystem focuses on asset onboarding, compliance modules, and liquidity tooling tailored for real-world assets. This specialization reflects a broader trend: RWAs are becoming important enough to justify purpose-built blockchain infrastructure.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

