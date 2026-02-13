7 RWA Tools Powering Institutional-Grade Tokenization

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Institutional adoption of real‑world asset tokenization is accelerating as major financial firms rely on specialized RWA infrastructure tools that enable compliant issuance, secure custody, reliable data, and cross‑chain settlement.

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization has moved well past whitepapers and pilot programs. Today, institutions are actively deploying capital into tokenized treasuries, private credit, real estate, and structured products. BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, JPMorgan, and major custodians are no longer asking if tokenization works — they’re deciding which stack to build on.

What’s enabling this shift isn’t just blockchain infrastructure, but a growing set of specialized RWA tools that solve problems traditional crypto rails were never designed for: regulatory compliance, legal enforceability, custody, settlement, and reliable off-chain data.

Below are seven RWA tools already on the market that are quietly powering institutional-grade tokenization — from issuance and compliance to custody and cross-chain settlement.

Securitize: Regulated Issuance & On-Chain Compliance

Alt text: Securitize is a leading institutional RWA platform supporting compliant and scalable tokenization in 2026.

Securitize has emerged as the leading tokenization platform which enables the regulated asset market to create digital tokens. The platform provides complete digital securities management which includes all steps from investor onboarding to security issuance and compliance and post-trade operations for security tokens and real-world assets.

Securitize establishes a connection between legal security systems and programmable token technology. The DS Protocol of the system directly incorporates compliance requirements into its tokens which restrict transfer capabilities to whitelisted and verified investors. This feature enables financial institutions to maintain compliance with all applicable jurisdictional boundaries and investor limitations and regulatory documentation requirements.

Securitize has been used to tokenize private equity funds and real estate vehicles and BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenized treasury fund which established legitimization of RWAs in the view of traditional asset managers. The platform enables issuers to achieve their desired balance between security and liquidity and cost efficiency through its support of Ethereum and various Layer 2 systems.

The Securitize platform solves the main obstacle which prevents institutions from adopting RWA by eliminating their concerns about the regulatory status of on-chain assets. The system enables compliant assets to be transferred on-chain while maintaining their legal enforceability through its KYC/AML and investor accreditation and transfer restriction features which work at the protocol level.

OpenZeppelin: Institutional Smart Contract Foundations

Alt text: OpenZeppelin is an institutional-grade RWA tool providing secure smart contract infrastructure for tokenization in 2026.

Institutional tokenization starts with secure, auditable smart contracts — and OpenZeppelin has become the default foundation layer for that work.

While OpenZeppelin is often associated with DeFi, its real impact in RWAs lies in its battle-tested contract libraries and governance tooling. These contracts are widely used by enterprises issuing tokenized bonds, funds, and real estate shares because they reduce both technical and legal risk.

OpenZeppelin Contracts offer developers standardized implementations for ERC-20 and ERC-721 and the RWA-based standard ERC-1400 which enables divided asset ownership and regulatory compliance features. Institutions can create customized transfer restrictions and role-based access controls and system upgrade procedures while maintaining essential security functions of their core systems.

OpenZeppelin Defender adds operational tooling on top — enabling transaction monitoring, automated contract administration, and incident response. For institutions running tokenized assets at scale, this kind of visibility and control is essential.

In RWA stacks, OpenZeppelin isn’t the flashy layer — it’s the load-bearing one. Without secure contract foundations, compliance tooling and custody integrations simply don’t matter.

Chainlink: Oracles for Off-Chain Asset Truth

Alt text: Chainlink is a critical RWA infrastructure tool enabling secure data, pricing, and interoperability for tokenization in 2026.

RWAs live or die by data integrity. Prices, interest rates, valuations, maturity events, and corporate actions all originate off-chain — and must be reliably reflected on-chain. That’s where Chainlink comes in.

Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network provides tamper-resistant data feeds for tokenized assets, enabling smart contracts to react to real-world events. While best known for crypto price feeds, Chainlink’s External Adapters and custom oracle frameworks are increasingly used to support RWA use cases.

For tokenized treasuries, oracles deliver yield rates and NAV updates. For private credit, they relay payment events and defaults. For real estate, they can integrate valuation feeds or occupancy data. Institutions rely on these feeds to automate distributions, redemptions, and compliance triggers.

Chainlink’s growing role in RWAs isn’t limited to data. Its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) allows tokenized assets to move securely across blockchains while preserving compliance logic — a critical feature as institutions expand beyond single-chain deployments.

In institutional RWA systems, Chainlink effectively becomes the bridge between legal reality and programmable finance.

Fireblocks: Institutional Custody & Token Operations

Alt text: Fireblocks is an institutional-grade RWA custody and wallet infrastructure tool for secure tokenization in 2026.

Custody remains one of the most sensitive issues for institutional adoption of tokenized assets. Fireblocks has positioned itself as the go-to solution for secure digital asset custody and transaction management.

Using MPC (multi-party computation), Fireblocks eliminates single points of private key failure while enabling fine-grained control over asset movement. Institutions can define policies that restrict transfers based on asset type, counterparty, jurisdiction, or transaction size — aligning digital asset flows with internal compliance frameworks.

Fireblocks supports tokenized securities, stablecoins, and RWAs across multiple blockchains, and integrates directly with exchanges, DeFi protocols, and settlement platforms. This allows institutions to custody RWAs while still accessing liquidity venues and secondary markets.

For tokenization projects, Fireblocks often acts as the operational backbone — handling minting, burning, corporate actions, and secure distribution of assets to investors. Without institutional-grade custody, RWAs remain experimental. Fireblocks turns them into balance-sheet-ready instruments.

Tokeny: On-Chain Lifecycle Management for RWAs

Alt text: Tokeny is an institutional-grade RWA tokenization platform enabling compliant asset issuance and lifecycle management in 2026.

Tokeny focuses specifically on the post-issuance lifecycle of tokenized assets — a phase often overlooked in early tokenization narratives.

Built around the ERC-3643 standard (formerly T-REX), Tokeny enables issuers to manage compliance, investor permissions, and corporate actions on-chain. This includes dividend distributions, voting rights, transfer approvals, and redemptions — all enforced programmatically.

Unlike simple token issuance platforms, Tokeny is designed for long-lived assets like bonds, funds, and equity instruments. It integrates identity management, enabling tokens to “know” whether a recipient is authorized to hold them, even across secondary transfers.

The Tokeny system enables institutions to decrease their operational requirements because it automates functions that institutions need their transfer agents and administrators to perform. The process achieves faster settlement times while making reconciliation easier and improving auditability.

As RWAs scale beyond pilot programs, lifecycle management tools like Tokeny become indispensable.

METACO: Enterprise Digital Asset Infrastructure



Alt text: Metaco is an institutional RWA custody platform supporting banks and financial institutions in tokenization projects in 2026.

METACO, now part of Ripple, provides enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure tailored for banks and financial institutions.

The Harmonize platform enables institutions to administer tokenized assets across different blockchain networks while maintaining connectivity with their core banking infrastructure. The system provides custody and issuance services together with compliance enforcement and reporting functions which operate in an environment designed for enterprise use.

METACO provides its strongest support to tokenized securities and real world asset markets through its focus on governance and access control and its ability to work with existing financial systems. Institutions can implement tokenization methods while maintaining their current business operations.

For banks entering the RWA space, METACO offers a familiar architecture with blockchain-native capabilities — reducing friction between legacy systems and on-chain assets.

Centrifuge: Tokenized Credit & Structured Finance



Alt text: Centrifuge is an institutional RWA tool enabling asset-backed financing and tokenization at scale in 2026.

Centrifuge takes a more specialized approach to RWA tokenization, focusing on private credit and structured finance.

The platform enables originators to tokenize pools of real-world assets — such as invoices, loans, and receivables — and finance them on-chain. Investors gain exposure to yield-bearing RWAs while benefiting from transparent cash-flow structures.

Centrifuge integrates legal documentation, asset verification, and on-chain governance, making it possible to bring traditionally illiquid credit products into decentralized capital markets. While it operates closer to DeFi than TradFi, its tooling is increasingly relevant to institutions exploring on-chain credit strategies.

As private credit becomes one of the fastest-growing segments in tokenized finance, Centrifuge’s infrastructure demonstrates how specialized RWA tools can unlock entirely new asset classes.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

