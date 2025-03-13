5TARS.io Migrates To Concordium Blockchain, Scaling Its Web3 Sports Gaming

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief 5TARS.io announced plans to migrate to Concordium to leverage its scalable infrastructure for hosting popular Web3 games.

Web3 sports gaming platform 5TARS.io announced plans to migrate to Concordium in order to leverage its scalable Layer 1 infrastructure for hosting its popular Web3 games. This transition will result in well-known 5TARS.io titles, such as the 5TARS Football game, being transferred to Concordium, which will become the platform’s new base for all upcoming game releases.

“Migrating to Concordium will provide us with a permanent home where we can launch innovative games that will delight and entertain our global gaming community,” said Borja Burguillos, Founder & CEO of 5TARS.io, in a written statement. “The ability to tap into ready-made solutions for privacy and compliance, coupled with the scalability that Concordium provides, will enhance our existing releases and push the boundaries of what can be created within web3 gaming,” he added.

The football game, 5TARS.io’s flagship title, has garnered over 250,000 registered users and 20,000 monthly active users. Players have joined more than 1,720,000 arenas and traded 45,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs), while the game’s social media community surpasses 200,000 across social media platforms like X, Telegram, and Discord. The game reached its peak activity during Euro 2024, attracting 45,000 active players.

5TARS.io To Leverage Concordium For Enhanced Privacy, Age Verification, And Geo-Fencing

The migration to Concordium, set to conclude by late March, will enable 5TARS.io to take advantage of a scalable blockchain layer, offering features such as age verification and geo-fencing. Upcoming games for 5TARS.io on Concordium include a cricket game tailored for India, planned for Q3, as well as the Starzplay MENA cricket game, which was launched on Concordium last month.

Concordium’s infrastructure is optimized for high throughput and performance, supporting privacy-driven identity verification and geo-fencing through zero-knowledge proofs. These capabilities are essential for industries like gaming, gambling, and online betting, where compliance and geographical flexibility are critical for growth.

5TARS.io has chosen to migrate from the SKALE Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) chain to Concordium to support its strategic expansion into multiple regions, addressing key challenges such as scalability, performance, age verification, geo-fencing, and compliance.

5TARS.io aims to revolutionize sports fandom by leveraging Web3 technology, offering fans greater control over digital assets like NFTs and in-game currency. The move to Concordium will allow the platform to enhance its football and cricket games while preparing for the release of new titles based on play-compete-earn mechanics.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson