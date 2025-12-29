en en
Markets
December 29, 2025

2025 Crypto Review: Why The Ending Mattered More Than The Highs

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 29, 2025
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 29, 2025 at 9:00 am

In Brief

After a volatile 2025 marked by major Bitcoin milestones and a sharp pullback, crypto enters 2026 in consolidation, with speculative excess fading, institutions positioning selectively, and market direction now hinging on macro conditions and liquidity.

Happy New Year everyone! 2025 was a rollercoaster indeed. We watched Bitcoin rip through 100K, tag 110K, squeeze into the 120K zone, and even flirt with the mid-120s — the sort of year where headlines basically wrote themselves for a while. It felt epic in real time: clean psychological milestones getting taken out, momentum traders living their best lives, and the whole market briefly acting like the only remaining question was “how high, how fast.”

Bitcoin spent 2025 breaking major psychological levels above $100K and $120K before giving back momentum, turning what looked like a runaway trend into a year defined by extreme expansion followed by structural digestion.

And yet, that’s the punchline as we head into New Year’s: no neat Santa rally to wrap the story with a bow. Instead, we’re dangling around nowhere in particular, chopping in the high-$80Ks and circling ~$87K like the market’s still processing what it just did this year. So the vibe isn’t “bulls are done,” probably more like “the party ended, and now everyone’s counting the receipts.”

Bitcoin ended the year chopping in the high-$80Ks after repeated failures to reclaim $90K, signaling consolidation rather than trend continuation as the market reassessed risk.

December was basically a month-long negotiation with reality. Early on, BTC still had that “one more leg up” energy and made multiple attempts to reclaim the psychologically loaded $90K area. But every time the market tried to turn that level into support, it ran into the same problem: thin liquidity and eager sellers who treated strength as an exit. 

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded sustained outflows through the holiday period, bleeding roughly $800M over Christmas week alone, which multiple analysts framed as classic year-end positioning rather than panic selling. 

Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw persistent year-end outflows, reflecting portfolio rebalancing and risk reduction rather than a collapse in long-term institutional conviction.

Futures open interest slid to eight-month lows, and options markets stayed skewed defensively into the $30B year-end expiry. In other words, the market didn’t want exposure, not because the thesis broke, but because nobody wanted to carry risk into an uncertain Q1 macro setup.

Retail interest in crypto dropped sharply into December, confirming exhaustion after mid-year hype rather than a rotation into new speculative narratives.

That caution showed up everywhere. Google search interest for “crypto” cratered into year-end lows, underscoring how absent retail participation became after mid-year exhaustion. Memecoins, once a reliable retail barometer, finished the year down roughly 65%, with shrinking liquidity and participation confirming that speculative froth had drained out rather than rotated. Even NFTs — which occasionally catch a seasonal bid — saw no Santa rally, instead printing fresh 2025 lows in activity.

At the same time, institutional behavior painted a more nuanced picture. While ETF flows turned negative short term, whales on Bitfinex quietly built their largest long BTC positions in nearly two years, explicitly framing them as 2026 bets rather than year-end trades. That split — weak passive inflows versus targeted long positioning — captures the mood perfectly: broad exposure was trimmed, but conviction capital did not disappear.

The memecoin sector lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap over the year, illustrating how speculative excess drained instead of cycling forward.

Mining data adds another layer. Bitcoin’s final difficulty adjustment of 2025 closed near record levels, with forecasts pointing to another increase in January. That’s bullish for network security, but it also reinforces why miner stress dominated late-year narratives. ASIC price cuts, margin compression, and growing discussion around AI and HPC pivots signal an industry transitioning out of “price will save us” mode and into survival economics. VanEck’s observation that recent miner capitulation may mark a local bottom fits neatly into this context — pain first, efficiency later.

Bitcoin mining difficulty closed 2025 near record highs, increasing pressure on miner margins and accelerating the industry’s shift toward efficiency and survival economics.

Ethereum’s year-end posture was different but equally telling. While ETH underperformed expectations price-wise, December was packed with accumulation headlines: BitMine and Trend Research continued stacking Ether, ETH validator entry queues nearly doubled exit queues, and large corporate treasuries leaned into staking yield, effectively reducing liquid supply. 

Large entities continued accumulating and staking ETH into year-end, tightening liquid supply even as price action lagged broader expectations.

At the same time, analysts remained divided — some projecting exponential scaling gains in 2026 via ZK rollups, others warning that any ETH breakout could still be a bull trap if macro liquidity doesn’t cooperate. Onchain data supported both sides: activity held up across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon and Avalanche, even as fee revenue declined, suggesting usage without aggressive value capture.

Zooming out, 2025 increasingly looks like a year where structure beat spectacle. Crypto derivatives volume exploded to $86T, M&A activity hit a record $8.6B, tokenized US Treasurys quietly surged to a multi-billion-dollar market, and stablecoins crossed $300B in supply — all signs of maturation, not mania. At the same time, executives openly warned that many crypto treasury companies will not survive 2026, and analysts argued that a true altseason may simply not exist in a liquidity environment that increasingly favors Bitcoin and a handful of institutional-grade assets.

So what does that imply for 2026?

Our base case heading into Q1 is choppy consolidation with sharp volatility spikes, not a clean trend. Multiple analysts already flagged that if the Fed pauses rate cuts or inflation reaccelerates, BTC could revisit the $70K–$75K zone without breaking its long-term structure. 

The total crypto market cap entered 2026 in consolidation mode, highlighting a cycle where liquidity favored infrastructure and balance-sheet strength over broad speculative expansion.

That downside risk exists alongside a very simple upside condition: Bitcoin doesn’t need a new story. If ETF flows stabilize, financial conditions ease, and $90K flips cleanly to support, $100K stops being a narrative milestone and becomes a mechanical magnet.

For the broader market, selection pressure looks far more likely than a broad-based altseason. Liquidity in 2025 consistently rewarded infrastructure — tokenization rails, stablecoins, ETFs, scalable settlement layers — while punishing novelty without cash flow. Meme-driven bursts will still happen, but December made it clear they are no longer the backbone of the cycle.

The biggest wildcard isn’t internal to crypto at all. Several analysts warned that a correlated unwind — whether from an AI valuation shock or broader risk-asset de-leveraging — could drag crypto lower regardless of fundamentals. Internally, the industry’s weakest links remain painfully familiar: security failures, social engineering attacks, and governance drama, all of which resurfaced repeatedly in December and continue to erode trust faster than price ever could.

The clean conclusion is this: 2025 didn’t end with fireworks, but it wasn’t a failure year either. It was a stress test — of liquidity, of narratives, and of who actually deserves capital. If 2026 brings regulatory clarity, easing macro pressure, and sustained inflows, the upside is very real. If it doesn’t, crypto will still move forward — just slowly, selectively, and with far less forgiveness.

