1inch Unveils Trade Mode And Terminal Upgrades With Enhanced Swap Speeds And Cross-Chain Performance

In Brief 1inch announced major ecosystem upgrades, including a new Trade Mode, the transition of Pro Mode to 1inch Terminal, and faster swap and cross-chain execution, enhancing usability, control, and transparency for users.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch announced a series of upgrades across its ecosystem, including the launch of a new Trade Mode with a cleaner, more structured interface, the introduction of 1inch Terminal for experienced traders as a replacement for Pro Mode, and a substantial increase in swap execution speeds across both its infrastructure and APIs.

These changes follow extensive analysis of user data and community feedback collected after the launch of 1inch.com during the platform’s rebrand last year, as the team focused on refining performance and usability across the service.

The new Trade Mode reintroduces established professional trading workflows within an interface designed for clarity and control. It emphasizes explicit execution settings and transparent trade visibility, allowing users to execute classic swaps with configurable parameters, place and manage limit orders with full lifecycle tracking, and customize gas and slippage on a per-trade basis.

Integrated price charts and market context are provided, along with the ability to inspect routing and liquidity paths prior to execution, monitor transaction history and order status, and access all features through a dedicated entry point tailored for advanced trading.

The previous 1inch Pro interface, introduced in October as a tool for more granular execution and advanced order functionality, is now transitioning to 1inch Terminal. Enhancements include custom gas and slippage settings, improved trade history with full visibility of limit orders, an upgraded Pair Picker with favourites for each pair, and a dedicated network selector integrated into the header. These refinements aim to provide experienced traders with more control, flexibility, and transparency in managing their transactions.

1inch Boosts Swap Execution Speeds And Cross-Chain Performance While Maintaining Security And Transparency

Swap execution speeds have been increased as part of these updates. Intent-based swap execution is now nearly twice as fast, with median execution time reduced from 26 seconds to 14 seconds, and a quarter of swaps settling in under nine seconds. Cross-chain swaps have also been accelerated, now completing in seconds rather than minutes on optimised routes, while maintaining the platform’s non-custodial model, routing efficiency, and transparency.

Improvements include reduced finality and validation phases and network-specific tuning of execution timing, rather than relying on uniform conservative parameters. Despite these performance gains, security, non-custodial operation, and transparency remain unchanged.

“When building any technology, an innovation feedback loop is essential. However, a careful balance must be struck between giving users exactly what they ask for and offering them new possibilities they haven’t considered,” said Sergej Kunz, Co-founder of 1inch in a written statement. “At 1inch, we have been innovating in the DeFi space since introducing DEX aggregation to the market in 2019, and our success is predicated on our ability to maintain that balance. Today’s raft of user-centric enhancements is designed to deliver greater clarity, control and performance. We heard you, we built, and today we ship,” he added.

The upgrades reflect 1inch’s focus on enhancing usability, execution efficiency, and transparency across its platform, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of decentralized exchange aggregation and trading tools within the DeFi ecosystem.

