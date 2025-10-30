1inch Becomes First Major DeFi Ecosystem To Attain ISO 27001 And SOC 2 Compliance

In Brief 1inch has become the first full DeFi ecosystem to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 1 certifications, reinforcing its commitment to security, governance, and bridging decentralized and traditional finance.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform 1inch announced that it has become the first DeFi ecosystem to achieve ISO 27001 certification and a SOC 2 Type 1 attestation through its development company, based in the UAE. These internationally recognized certifications highlight 1inch’s commitment to institutional-level standards and its leadership within the DeFi sector.

Following a recent rebrand, 1inch outlined a long-term strategy to bridge decentralized and traditional finance. The certifications obtained by Degensoft Ltd, 1inch’s development arm, represent a significant step toward meeting the compliance requirements necessary for collaboration with traditional financial institutions.

While ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications have been earned by major crypto companies such as Binance, Coinbase, Trust Wallet, and Chainlink Labs, 1inch is the first complete DeFi ecosystem to secure them, reinforcing its reputation as a secure platform for self-custodial swaps.

1inch Sets New Security And Governance Standards For DeFi

These certifications provide verifiable confirmation that a company adheres to high standards of security and governance. ISO 27001 requires organizations to implement an Information Security Management System, conduct comprehensive risk assessments, establish appropriate controls, and complete a two-stage audit to confirm compliance. SOC 2 Type 1 evaluates whether an organization’s controls are effectively designed at a specific point in time, based on Trust Services Criteria. Achieving these standards is critical for DeFi platforms seeking to build trust, enhance security, and enable integration with traditional financial systems.

Aligned with its community-focused and transparent approach, 1inch intends to assist other DeFi projects interested in obtaining similar certifications, sharing insights from its experience. Through this initiative, the platform aims to elevate industry-wide standards in security, governance, and readiness for institutional participation.

“While many DeFi projects talk about bridging the gap with traditional finance, few are taking concrete steps to make it a reality,” said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder, in a written statement. “At 1inch, we have always challenged the status quo, which is why we are leading the way and showing others the steps needed to achieve mass adoption,” he added.

“Standards like ISO and SOC come from the world of traditional finance. Adopting them doesn’t mean compromising our principles; it means speaking the same language and meeting the expectations of traditional financial institutions,” Sergej Kunz continued.

In order to obtain the certifications, 1inch worked closely with leading security and compliance specialists, including zeroShadow and Prescient Security LLC. ZeroShadow assisted the team throughout the entire process, providing guidance on readiness, control design, and evidence mapping, effectively aligning technical infrastructure with regulatory requirements to facilitate certification without hindering innovation. Prescient Security served as the auditing partner for the project.

