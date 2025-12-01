en en
Markets News Report Technology
December 01, 2025

10x Research: BTC Struggles At $92K Resistance Amid Muted Volatility And ETF Flows, Limited Year-End Rally Anticipated

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 01, 2025 at 4:49 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 01, 2025 at 4:49 am

In Brief

10x Research reports that Bitcoin faces strong resistance near $92,000, with muted volatility and macro pressures suggesting recent gains are a short-term rebound rather than a sustained recovery.

10x Research: Bitcoin Struggles At $92K Resistance Amid Muted Volatility And ETF Flows, Limited Year-End Rally Anticipated

10x Research, a company specializing in digital asset analysis for wealth managers and cryptocurrency service providers, has released a report reviewing recent Bitcoin market activity. 

The report notes that Bitcoin continues to face resistance around the $92,000 level, with the market showing little support for a rebound. Volatility has decreased, exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows remain muted, and underlying shifts in market positioning are not immediately visible. 

While seasonal factors are expected to provide some support, historical data suggest that December may not perform as strongly as traders often anticipate. Additionally, global interest rate trends and cryptocurrency-specific risks are beginning to influence price movements in ways that the market has not fully reflected.

Over the past week, Bitcoin has declined by only 1.8%, and the short straddle position described in the previous Kickoff report—selling the $70,000 put and $100,000 call for the December 2025 expiry—has decreased in value from $2,279 to $1,036. 

Bitcoin is still expected to trade within the $70,000–$100,000 range through the end of the year, but establishing the same position today yields a lower annualized return of approximately 12%, down from 31% a week earlier, due to the collapse in implied volatility reducing premiums available to sellers.

Analysts emphasize that key resistance levels at $90,000–$92,000 and $99,000–$101,000 remain intact. Any recent price bounce is likely to diminish in the coming days or in anticipation of the upcoming FOMC meeting. 

Even if the Federal Reserve implements a rate cut in December, it is expected to be a cautious or “hawkish” reduction, suggesting that the current rally represents a short-term rebound driven by oversold conditions and heightened market fear, rather than the beginning of a sustainable V-shaped recovery.

Bitcoin Falls Below $87K, Analysts Eye Potential Fed Rate Cut Upside

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $86,776, reflecting a decline of more than 4.82% over the past 24 hours. The total global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $2.95 trillion, representing a 4.73% decrease in the same period. Trading volume across the crypto market has reached $130.31 billion over the last 24 hours, marking a 61.71% increase.

Bitcoin dropped below $86,500 on Sunday, influenced primarily by broader macroeconomic pressures and the news of a significant hack at Yearn Finance, resulting in millions in losses. Despite this downturn, analysts anticipate potential gains in response to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming December rate cut decision, with the likelihood of a 25 basis point reduction having recently risen.

Disclaimer

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.