10 Infrastructure Protocols Making Blockchain Faster And Cheaper In 2026

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief In 2026, blockchain infrastructure is shifting toward a modular, layered stack—powered by Layer 2 rollups, data availability networks, and interoperability protocols like Arbitrum, Optimism, zkSync, Starknet, Polygon, Base, Celestia, Hyperbridge, The Graph, and Space and Time—that significantly reduces costs, increases throughput, and enables scalable, specialized systems beyond monolithic chains.

The blockchain infrastructure is quickly developing in 2026, and a new category of protocols is radically changing the method of processing, storing, and verifying transactions. Such infrastructure layers, including Layer 2 rollups, data availability networks, and interoperability systems, are addressing old problems of high charges and low capacity that previously limited adoption.

The essence of this change lies in the fact that monolith blockchains are going to be replaced by specialized systems. Modern infrastructure protocols not only separate these functions, but also distribute them among many layers, dramatically enhancing efficiency by eliminating the need to force a single chain to do all these functions. Close to two million transactions are now transacted on Layer 2 networks alone, approximately 2x more than the base layer of Ethereum, and these systems are now centralized.

The following is the breakdown of the most significant infrastructure protocols that have been used in facilitating this change, and each has its own unique role with regard to turning blockchain into a cheaper and faster one.

In 2026, Arbitrum became one of the Layer 2 infrastructure protocols, especially in decentralized finance. Arbitrum is built on optimistic rollup technology, which means that transaction processing occurs off-chain, with uniform periods of compressing data sent back to Ethereum to be settled.

The protocol takes a default assumption on the validity of transactions and only checks their validity when it is challenged, which enables it to greatly decrease the computational load. This will allow high throughput and low charges as opposed to Ethereum base layer. As a fundamental scaling solution, Arbitrum has the highest value locked to any Layer 2 network currently.

Its extended infrastructure application, such as Arbitrum Orbit, enables developers to create their own chains and scale past a single network and make Arbitrum a tool to construct whole ecosystems.

Another popular optimistic rollup protocol is optimism, though its approach is not only based on scaling. Optimism is also incubating what it terms a Superchain, a community of interconnected Layer 2 chains, all of which share security, tooling, and governance.

Similar to Arbitrum, Optimism also helps to lower transaction costs by executing the transactions off-chain and finalizing them on Ethereum. Its modular vision, however, enables various chains to be part of a single ecosystem and enhances interoperability and scalability at the same time.

This infrastructure-first model has made Optimism also act as an underlying solution to other projects and has made it a platform to deploy Layer 2, and not a single scaling solution.

zkSync is another implementation of zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup Layer 2 scaling. Rather than fraud detection, zkSync creates cryptographic proofs to confirm transactions and complete them.

The approach can verify transactions with mathematical precision in real time and is less costly and less time-consuming. ZK rollups are highly regarded as more developed than optimistic rollups because they are efficient and have security guarantees.

Certainly, zkSync is becoming more popular in institutional applications, such as tokenized assets and financial infrastructure, suggesting that the technology is becoming more mature as a high-performance scaling layer.

Another key ZK-rollup is Starknet, which is based on STARK cryptography. It allows massive scalability with thousands of transactions being bundled together in one proof which is authenticated on Ethereum.

The architecture of Starknet not only focuses on scaling, but it is also optimized to decentralize in the long term and remain efficient. The 2026 roadmap of the company works on the aspects of better performance in terms of execution, costs minimization, and network economics improvement as the mark of the transition to the production-grade infrastructure.

Native applications like gaming and advanced DeFi in particular are very complex applications that are highly sensitive to throughput and low fee costs, which makes the protocol exceptionally well-suited.

Polygon is no longer a one-sidechain but an entire infrastructural suite consisting of several scaling technologies, such as zkEVM rollups and sidechains.

Its zkEVM platform introduces a zero-knowledge proof system to Ethereum-compatible smart contracts that enable developers to scale applications without rewriting code. These two features of compatibility and scalability have made Polygon a favorite among enterprises and high-scale applications.

Through its ability to provide a variety of scaling options within a single ecosystem, Polygon illustrates how infrastructure is growing more modular and flexible.

Base has quickly become one of the most significant Layer 2 protocols, especially in the consumer applications. Targeted at mainstream users, Base is usability-oriented, low in charges and is highly integrated with other existing platforms.

Its rise is indicative of a larger pattern of application-oriented infrastructure, wherein networks are designed to apply to a specific set of applications instead of being implemented in a general fashion.

Base is likely to continue playing a major role in the Layer 2 ecosystem, particularly with the growth of consumer-facing blockchain applications.

Celestia is an innovative type of infrastructure, data availability layers. Rather than carrying out transactions, Celestia is only interested in making transaction information available and verifiable.

This division enables rollups to outsource data storage to Celestia, which is much cheaper. Celestia enjoys efficiencies that are not possible in monolithic blockchains as it specializes in a single function.

The emerging blockchain stack has its modular design as one of its pillars, allowing developers to construct a scalable system by assembly of various layers.

The other important issue that is being handled by Hyperbridge at the blockchain infrastructure level is interoperability. It facilitates secure communication and transfers of assets between various blockchains with the aid of cryptographic proofs and light clients.

Compared to the traditional bridges, Hyperbridge is more decentralized, and it does not rely on centralized validators. It serves several large networks, such as Ethereum and other Layer 2 systems, to consolidate an otherwise divided ecosystem.

With the adoption of the multi-chain architecture as the new standard, multi-chain networks must communicate effectively, a capability enabled by protocols such as Hyperbridge.

The Graph is a data infrastructure layer of Web3 that enables developers to query blockchain data efficiently.

The Graph is often referred to as the Google of blockchains, and it serves billions of queries every month and can work with a variety of networks. It offers fast access to on-chain data by applications to enhance user experience and performance.

The Graph is an important part that facilitates decentralized applications to be faster and more usable by simplifying the process of retrieving the data.

Space and Time proposes a new method of processing blockchain data in its Proof of SQL technology. In this system, the queries can be run off-chain, but a cryptographic demonstration is obtained to confirm the accuracy of the query.

The outcome is a scalable data infrastructure tier that is both fast and free of trust, allowing complicated analytics and enterprise applications without reducing security.

Such infrastructure is of special significance since blockchain applications become more and more dependent on large-scale data processing.

A New Infrastructure Stack for Blockchain

The emergence of these protocols is an indication of a paradigm shift in blockchain architecture. The ecosystem is becoming a layered stack of specialized infrastructure instead of using a single chain to accomplish everything.

Execution is done using layer 2 rollups such as Arbitrum, Optimism, zkSync, and Starknet. Data availability is handled by modular networks such as Celestia. Interoperability standards such as Hyperbridge enable connectivity between ecosystems, whereas data layers such as The Graph and Space and Time enable easy access and computing.

Combined, the systems are lowering the transaction costs by up to 90 percent in certain instances and lifting the throughput up to thousands of transactions per second.

What has erupted as a consequence is a blockchain ecosystem that is not only cheaper and faster, but more flexible and scalable, which is as close to mainstream adoption as has ever been.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

