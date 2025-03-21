en en
Markets News Report Technology
March 21, 2025

10x Research: Donald Trump's Speech And Federal Reserve Policy Fuel Recent Market Optimism

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 21, 2025 at 7:00 am Updated: March 21, 2025 at 11:16 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 21, 2025 at 7:00 am

In Brief

10x Research reports that Bitcoin is trading below its 7-day and 30-day moving averages, signaling a bearish trend, but surged past $86,000 after Donald Trump’s speech, the Fed’s policy shift, and MicroStrategy’s BTC purchase.

0x Research: BTC-USD Trades Below Moving Averages, Signaling Bearish Trend, While Donald Trump’s Speech And Fed Policy Lift Market Sentiment

Organization specializing in digital asset research for wealth managers and cryptocurrency service providers, 10x Research shared cryptocurrency market insights in its latest analysis.

The research indicates that the BTC-USD pair is currently trading below both the 7-day and 30-day moving averages, signaling a bearish trend, although it showed a slight 1-week increase of +0.3%. Bitcoin surged past $86,000 following President Donald Trump’s highly anticipated speech at the Digital Asset Summit, which fueled speculation about a major cryptocurrency update and boosted market optimism.

Additionally, the report noted that the US Federal Reserve’s decision to slow the pace of “quantitative tightening” contributed to the positive momentum, benefiting risk assets like Bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s purchase of $10.7 million in Bitcoin further signaled strong corporate confidence, lending support to the price increase.

The research also highlighted that a leaked report revealing Russia’s use of cryptocurrency to bypass sanctions with China and India added to the bullish sentiment in the market.

Bitcoin Drops To $84,000, Crypto Market Sees Decline In Capitalization And Trading Volume

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $84,119, reflecting a decline of 2.03% over the past 24 hours. During this period, Bitcoin reached a high of $86,444 and a low of $83,709. The cryptocurrency’s market capitalization has also decreased by 1.92%, now standing at $1.67 trillion. Bitcoin‘s market dominance remains at 60.61%, showing no significant change from the previous day.  

Meanwhile, the total global cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently $2.75 trillion, marking a 2.08% decline over the last 24 hours. The overall trading volume in the cryptocurrency market has dropped by 27.73% in the same period, totaling $75.71 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

