ZKsync Security Council Issues 72-Hour Deadline For Stolen Funds Return, Offering 10% Bounty To Hacker

In Brief ZKsync Security Council issued an on-chain message to the hacker in response to a recent $5 million security breach.

Governance body responsible for maintaining the security of the ZKsync, ZKsync Security Council issued an on-chain message to the hacker in response to a recent security breach.

“To resolve this matter amicably in the spirit of safe harbor, we are offering a 10% bounty for your cooperation if you return 90% of the funds involved in the exploit,” stated the ZKsync Security Council in a post on the social media platform X.

The ZKsync Security Council also outlined plans to send three separate amounts of tokens: over 44 million ZK and 1,021.3 ETH to ZKsync Era addresses controlled by the Council, along with 766 ETH to another Ethereum Layer 1 address under its control.

As per the announcement, the return window for the funds is set for 72 hours, starting from the time the message was published on the Ethereum network.

The funds sent to the designated addresses will remain unaffected by the transaction filtering that currently prevents transactions from the addresses holding the exploited funds. The returned funds must be received at the specified ZKsync Era and Ethereum addresses by the given deadline.

If the full amount of ZK and ETH is returned by the deadline, the ZKsync Security Council will publicly confirm the resolution, acknowledging the hacker’s cooperation and closing the case without taking further action.

The Council also made it clear that if the funds are not returned by the deadline, the matter will be escalated to law enforcement for a full criminal investigation.

ZKsync Security Team Identifies $5M Stolen In Admin Account Breach

Last week, the ZKsync security team shared a post on social media revealing that around $5 million worth of ZK tokens had been stolen from a compromised admin account. According to reports, the attacker gained control of unclaimed tokens from the ZKsync airdrop.

However, the project assured that all user funds were secure and had never been at risk. It was also emphasized that both the ZKsync protocol and the ZK token contract remained safe, with no additional ZK tokens in danger.

The breach led to a 20% decline in the price of ZK, which was likely caused by the hacker liquidating the stolen tokens.

ZKsync, developed by Matter Labs, operates as a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. The project’s token airdrop, which launched last year with a total supply of 21 billion tokens, faced some criticism over perceptions of unfair distribution and the team’s inability to prevent Sybil farmers from participating.

