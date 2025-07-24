Zircuit Unveils ‘Hyperliquid For AI Trading’: An AI-Driven Engine For Cross-Chain Execution And Strategy Automation

In Brief Zircuit has launched “Hyperliquid for AI Trading,” an AI-powered engine enabling cross-chain strategy automation on EVM and Solana, with phased access, ecosystem grants, and institutional-grade security.

EVM-compatible ZK rollup platform Zircuit has introduced a new solution called “Hyperliquid for AI Trading,” an AI-powered trading engine designed for high-speed, cross-chain execution. The platform enables real-time signal discovery and trade automation across both EVM and Solana networks, allowing users to deploy active strategies with a single click while maintaining the security and reliability associated with Zircuit.

The AI trading engine includes several core features. It uses Zircuit AI Signal Detection to analyze both on-chain and off-chain data in order to identify trading opportunities before they disappear. Cross-chain auto-routing is integrated to ensure execution occurs on the venue offering the best pricing, whether on Solana or any major EVM chain, without requiring manual route selection. One-click strategies simplify user experience by managing wallets, transaction fees, and minimizing slippage.

All components operate under Zircuit-grade security, meaning every smart contract leverages the same audited security infrastructure that supports Zircuit’s vaults, including sequencer-level safeguards and phishing protection.

The roll-out will occur in stages. A closed beta is scheduled for late July 2025 and will be available by invitation to existing vault depositors. The public launch is expected in August 2025, offering global access and a software development kit for strategy developers. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Zircuit plans to distribute 10 million ZRC tokens in ecosystem grants to support the development of community-built AI models.

Zircuit Outlines Multi-Phase Launch For AI Trading Engine, Offering Early Access, Incentives, And Developer Grants

The release of the new trading engine will take place in several phases. The closed beta is scheduled for late July 2025 and will be available exclusively to existing deposit vault users through invitation. In August 2025, the public launch will provide global access to the platform along with the availability of a software development kit designed for strategy developers. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Zircuit will initiate ecosystem grants totaling 10 million ZRC tokens, intended to support the creation of AI models by the community.

Users who currently participate in Zircuit’s deposit vaults should monitor their dashboards for potential invitations to the beta program, which will include opportunities to earn trading-related rewards. Individuals new to Zircuit are encouraged to join the deposit vaults, as early registrants will be eligible for trading fee rebates on the AI platform. Developers and quantitative researchers should also take note of an upcoming competition centered on AI trading, offering incentives such as prizes, trading volume-based rewards, and access to grant funding.

Zircuit operates as a zero-knowledge rollup featuring AI-enabled sequencer-level security and parallelized circuit execution. Developed by a team with backgrounds in Web3 security, computer science, cryptography, and algorithm design, Zircuit’s infrastructure is structured to deliver high performance without compromising security. The newly launched AI trading product builds on the foundation of Zircuit’s Deposit Vaults, which function as on-chain repositories where users can earn yield on deposits of stablecoins, ETH, and BTC. These vaults are backed by institutional-grade security protocols and transparent mechanisms, currently securing over $950 million in assets.

