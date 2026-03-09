en en
News Report Technology
March 09, 2026

Zenith Goes Live As EVM Layer For Canton Network, Integrating Ethereum Developer Tools With Institutional Blockchain Infrastructure

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 09, 2026
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 09, 2026 at 3:10 am

In Brief

Zenith has publicly launched an Ethereum execution environment integrated with the Canton Network, enabling Solidity applications to interact atomically with institutional blockchain infrastructure while bridging Ethereum’s developer ecosystem with regulated markets.

EVM and SVM execution layer for Canton Network, Zenith announced its public launch after operating in stealth mode, introducing an Ethereum execution environment fully integrated with the Canton Network to support onchain real-world capital markets initiatives. The announcement coincides with recent developments in institutional blockchain, including the DTCC’s partnership with Canton and growing market expectations around the Clarity Act, currently showing a high likelihood of passage in April on Polymarket.

The platform allows developers to deploy unmodified Solidity applications that interact atomically with Canton’s institutional infrastructure, eliminating the need to use Canton’s proprietary Daml programming language for Ethereum-based projects. Zenith has validated its EVM layer prior to launch by completing milestone tests demonstrating atomic transactions between Canton Network and Zenith in a controlled environment, with plans to support SVM and Solana compatibility in the future.

EVM Integration Bridges Ethereum Apps With Institutional Blockchain Infrastructure

“Zenith’s addition of atomically composable EVM, and planned SVM, execution expands Canton’s capabilities in a way that can increase network utility,” said Eric Saraniecki, Head of Network Strategy at Digital Asset in a written statement. According to him, the platform enables Solidity applications to connect directly with Canton infrastructure, providing established financial building blocks on rails that already process significant real-world volumes.

For institutions using Canton’s privacy-focused and regulated network, Zenith provides access to the Ethereum ecosystem, where most financial applications, including lending protocols, automated market coordination systems, and structured yield strategies, are developed. Through Zenith, Canton participants can leverage these applications while adhering to privacy, compliance, and governance standards required in institutional markets.

Canton has previously addressed critical institutional blockchain challenges, including privacy and compliance at scale. The network now processes over $9 trillion in monthly volume and moves more than $350 billion in assets daily. Notable activity includes DTCC tokenizing U.S. Treasuries, Nasdaq integrating Calypso for collateral mobility, and BNY and Lloyds Bank issuing tokenized deposits.

The addition of EVM compatibility connects Ethereum’s open-source developer tools and DeFi financial logic with Canton’s regulated infrastructure. This combination allows developers to use familiar tools such as Hardhat and MetaMask to deploy applications directly onto Canton’s network, with EVM transactions settling natively and atomically on the platform rather than through bridging solutions.

“Canton has proven that there is substantial demand from institutions for blockchain infrastructure designed specifically for their needs,” said Teemu Päivinen, CEO and Co-Founder of Zenith in a written statement. “What has been missing is EVM compatibility that allows application developers to integrate with the leading institutional blockchain platform. Zenith was built to close that gap, allowing any Ethereum project to launch on Canton without needing to modify their existing systems,” he added. 

Zenith is not new to Canton’s ecosystem. The team brings extensive experience in blockchain infrastructure, venture capital, and product innovation. Zenith has achieved Tier-1 Super Validator status on Canton with a consensus weight equal to major institutions such as DTCC and Nasdaq, marking it as the first technology company to reach this standing. Zenith also holds seats on governing committees, including the Ecosystem Fund, where Co-Founder and CBO Heslin Kim was recently appointed.

The platform supports high transaction throughput with sub-second confirmations, horizontal scaling through sharding, and revenue-share fee models. Interoperability with the broader Ethereum ecosystem is enabled through integrations with Chainlink and LayerZero.

With the non-stablecoin real-world asset market projected to reach $30 trillion by 2030, Canton and Zenith are positioned to capture a significant share of institutional flows, offering a bridge between regulated capital markets infrastructure and the Ethereum application ecosystem.

